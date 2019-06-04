The Village Players Valrico will present the original play, The Legend of Frankenstein Continues, this June. The Legend of Frankenstein Continues was written by and is directed by Carlton Jones.

The Village Players are planning an opening night with their now famous Dinner and a Show on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance. You can call 480-3147 to make a reservation.

Regular shows of The Legend of Frankenstein Continues will be presented on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 15 and 22 at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, June 16 and 23 at 3 p.m.

General admission tickets are $18. Seniors and military with ID are $15. Groups of 10 or more who purchase advance tickets are $15.

The Legend of Frankenstein Continues tells the story of Besselia Frankenstein, the daughter of the legendary Victor Frankenstein. While discovering young love, she also discovered the truth about her father and his creature. She also learns that her father was not the only person creating life from the dead.

Jones also wrote The Legend of Frankenstein. He is currently working on two additional plays, The Beautiful People in the Cottage and I Am The First Lady.

When asked what inspired him to write this play, Jones said, “I was inspired by people asking what happened to the Frankenstein child from my original play. I was also inspired by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s legendary tale.”

Jones is a veteran director with the Village Players, having directed Rope and Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical.

Jones said of the cast of The Legend of Frankenstein Continues, “We have a great group of new and veteran performers in the cast. I look forward to this wonderfully talented cast and crew bringing my vision to life.”

All shows will be performed at the historic James McCabe Theatre located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. The building which houses the theatre was built in 1915 and is the only remaining commercial structure from Valrico’s small land boom at the turn of the 20th Century.

For information on the Village Players Valrico, a nonprofit arts organization, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.