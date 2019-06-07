The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was busy last month celebrating local businesses.

Chamber Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Beef O’Brady’s In Riverview

GRCC members celebrated the grand reopening of Beef O’Brady’s, 9622 Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Members experienced the new look and feel. Everyone enjoyed the food and drink on the beautiful wooden high tops surrounded by the 22 HD Flat Screen TVs.

Beef O’Brady’s was a dream of Jim Mellody in 1985 for a family friendly restaurant and a neighborhood pub for friends and families to gather to enjoy good food and sports in a fun, comfortable atmosphere. Call 672-9464 or visit www.beefobradys.com/riverview.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. Welcomed To The Community

GRCC members celebrated the grand opening of the newest Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. store located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. During the ribbon-cutting, members enjoyed searching through the store to find the one item that best represented themselves or their company—flamingos, hats, purses, wall signs, garden stakes and steering wheel covers were among just a few of the chosen items.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. officially opened in April with 27,700 sq. ft. It features a convenient drive-through donation lane for easy drop off. Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization. Visit www.goodwill-suncoast.org.

Chamber Members RazzleDazzled By New Barbershop

GRCC members stepped back in time as they celebrated the opening of the newest RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop along with Elena Linares, founder, and operating owners Robbin and Phil Burgos. This trifecta event came complete with a Masquerade Ball theme, a ribbon-cutting and fundraiser for The Spring of Tampa Bay.

RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop, a Miami-based barbershop, was brought to the Riverview area with future plans of expanding two additional shops in the Tampa area. An old-fashioned barbershop from the 1940s era, it specializes in haircuts, hot lather shaves and shoe shines. Created in 2008, this New York-themed barbershop is an oasis for men of all ages who enjoy getting pampered (or manpered).

It is located in Winthrop Plaza at 11296 Sullivan St. inside the newest building. Call 820-3757 or visit www.razzledazzlebarbershop.com.

One-Year Anniversary Of Tessera Of Brandon Celebrated

GRCC members helped celebrate the one year anniversary of Tessera of Brandon. They were treated to luau-inspired appetizers and signature tropical beverages in the beautifully dressed island themed dining area and lobby.

Tessera of Brandon has created a retirement community that encourages engagement while honoring each individual’s passions, preferences and personal history. Tessera of Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 296-5340 or visit www.tesserabrandon.com.

Chamber Celebrates New Member Salty Shamrock

GRCC members recently celebrated with new member, Salty Shamrock, 6186 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach. Owners Sean and Aine Rice hosted the weekly GRCC Taking Care of Business (TCOB) meeting. Sean talked about their strong desire to be part of the community.

In addition to owning and running Salty Shamrock, Sean is a charter captain and enjoys hosting events and offers the Salty Shamrock to host a spirit night for a charity that you are passionate about. Following the TCOB meeting, a ribbon-cutting was held. Call 938-5282 or please visit www.saltyshamrock.com.

Grand Opening Of Alliance Auto LLC Celebrated

GRCC members rolled out to new member Alliance Auto LLC to celebrate its grand opening. During the ribbon-cutting, a blessing was given for the new business and a toast was made to the success of Alliance Auto. Members were invited to take a look at the inventory of used vehicles and check out the sea-green 1959 356A Porsche that was beautifully restored by owner Jose Carta.

Alliance Auto is a brand new family-run used car dealership located at in Riverview. Owner Jose Carta and co-owner, Leonardo Rojas remodeled the older home that stood on the property because they felt the Riverview community was a great location to start their new business. At Alliance Auto, they feel the time and money you spend with the auto dealer that sells and services your car, is a precious commodity.

Alliance Auto is located at 7040 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Call 512-7070 or visit www.allianceauto.net.