Renting your property poses more risk than you may think. Are you aware of the qualities of good tenants beyond their credit scores? Do you know the difference between a service and a support animal? Should you accept partial rent payments, even from a friend or family member?

Diana Sutton, CPMS with Homeward Real Estate, is ready to help you navigate the often murky waters of property rentals. She earned her nickname, ‘The Princess of Property Management,’ as she has helped countless landlords make smart decisions when leasing their properties. And to coin a phrase from one of her favorite shows, Game of Thrones, “the renters are coming.”

Sutton explained, “There is a rental shortage right now. This is a great time to invest in rental property. Rents have never been higher. I want to help people become investors in rental property or help people that already have property that need a manager.”

Whether you are a seasoned investor looking for a property manager, someone looking to begin investing and renting property or the unintended renter who has to suddenly move, Sutton can help you lease your property and prevent any problems. It is important to have a third party as a go-between apart from the owner and the renters.

Sutton has been in the business for over fifteen years, and she has seen clients who thought it would be easy get in over their heads. The best time to call is before the tenant is on the property, so she can help you do a full background check and explore your liability with regard to your unique situation.

Sutton serves all of East Hillsborough and Wesley Chapel. You can reach her by email at suttondiana@aol.com or on her cell/ text at 245-8104.

For more information, visit her online www.facebook.com/suttondiana2012 and www.homewardre.com/agent.php?&agentid=43521#emailme. The local Homeward Real Estate office is located in the La Viva Plaza at 800 W. Lumsden in Brandon.