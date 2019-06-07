Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) funded $15,000 in college scholarships this year and all recipients are from East Bay and Lennard High Schools and Bell Creek Academy. The 10 recipients were formally awarded on May 8 at the ABWC Scholarship Luncheon held at Apollo’s Bistro.

Each student received a $1,500 scholarship. Seven recipients are attending a four-year Florida University, one is finishing up a two-year degree at a community college and then transferring in the spring to a four-year university and two are specially funded scholarships by Catherine Goodrich-Gusler and Eileen Sengstock, who are ABWC members. Goodrich-Gusler has generously shared her talents as VP of programs, club president and scholarship committee chair over the years. Sengstock is honoring her daughter posthumously.

Those receiving scholarships include Jordan Rutherford, James-Patrick Green, Savannah Rogers, Trinity Rosado, Alex Henry, Macy Gardner, Madison Corr, Catalina Street, Ani Hoyt and Oluwatobi Onalaja (Toby).

The scholarship awards are subject to funds available. To be eligible, the scholarship applicant must be assigned to attend either East Bay or Lennard High Schools, plan to attend a Florida college or university and submit a complete application by its deadline. All applicants must meet the club’s stated scholarship criteria: show financial need, outstanding scholastic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, leadership roles, have two recommendations, a 500-word student essay and the required community service hours.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary mission is providing scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need. The ABWC thanks all club members and the community for supporting fundraising efforts for the benefit of the ABWC Scholarship Program.

If you wish to get acquainted with the club, attend any of its events, which will resume in September or join the club. For more information, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.