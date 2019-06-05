Every bride wants their special day to be a memorable one. The perfect venue will add to the lasting memories for both the bride and groom and all who attend the big day. The Regent, located in Riverview, is one of largest venues in the area, but it can also be a small, intimate and stylish one.

A bride can opt to have both the ceremony and reception at The Regent or just the reception. The Regent offers an attractive outdoor courtyard complete with a sweeping staircase and three ballrooms that can be combined to hold up to 500 people.

Shannon Keil is the executive director for The Regent. Keil, along with Brittanny Edwards, the event manager, and Ashley Hodson, the event coordinator, can provide as much or as little advice and counsel as the bride wants or requires. The Regent’s al a carte presentation allows the do-it-yourself bride as well as the planner guided bride to their perfect day.

The Regent is a beautiful blank palette. The pristine wood floors and neutral colors will match any decor the bride desires. With its three beautiful large chandeliers in the ballroom suites and elegant details, there is a natural touch of class to any wedding or event.

The Regent has several exclusive caterers and bar service that they have vetted over the years. The Regent vendors are members of the local community, and The Regent takes pride in supporting those local businesses.

In addition to weddings, The Regent is a perfect venue for corporate events, celebration of life events, school functions and even charitable fundraising events for nonprofits.

Keil said, “We offer special discounts for nonprofits to hold their events at The Regent.”

For more information, please visit www.ExperienceTheRegent.com, call 571-2494 or email info@experiencetgeregent.com.