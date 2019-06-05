For Doug and I, it has been 24 years next month since we said ‘I Do!’ As styles have updated and changed, some traditions have also stayed the same. A marriage is a celebration of a partnership for life. It is the merging of two families to create a stronger, better bond.

The wedding day itself is that accumulation of efforts and should be savored and enjoyed.

One of the first decisions should be the venue and locally, we have three venues that offer every type of setting to make that wedding day special.

Starting off at The Barn at Winthrop which offers an intimate setting in the heart of Brandon. Nearby is the gorgeous event venue, The Regent with vast ceilings, an amazing photo staircase and chandeliers. And, nearby is Cross Creek Ranch with five ceremony sites and two reception venues nestled under the Grand Oaks and over the wooden creek bridge.

No matter the wedding style, there is a local venue for every wedding occasion.

To help make some of those wedding decisions easier, each venue has a planner who will assist with each step of the planning. And, for those with future nuptials in the horizon, the first ever Brandon Bridal Expo and Fashion Show is coming Sunday, June 23, 12-4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. A lucky bride is going to win a $10,000 wedding package to kick off the arrangements.

The most important photos of the wedding day will be of the bride and groom and their wedding party and we have articles, advice and tips from a local expert, Amy Moffhart, the owner of Flora’s Bridal who has her finger on the pulse of trends and styles.

In our community, we are also fortunate to have McAuley Fine Jewelry located right on Oakfield Dr. to take care of the investment in the wedding rings and custom jewelry needs.

For cakes and catering, it does not get better than the award-winning Petite Madelyn’s Bakery and All in One Event Catering who will make cake design and meal planning a breeze with a professional team.

From start to finish, a wedding day is a day of celebration and within this 2019 Wedding Guide, we hope you find the services you need to make your day last a lifetime!

Congratulations and may your wedding day be a fairy tale come true!

Sincerely,

Marie Gilmore

Managing Editor

Former Bride, Current Wife