By Jeff Hoening

We have all heard Christian friends return from a trip to Israel and remark something like, “it really makes the Bible come alive seeing the sights where the biblical events took place.” The Ark Encounter in Kentucky (much geographically closer than Israel) did just that for us in our recent visit.

It is a massive, full-size replica of Noah’s ark that also houses a world-class museum. In Genesis chapter 6, at the direction of God, Noah and his family, along with ‘two of every kind’ of creature, built and sealed themselves into an enormous ark ahead of a worldwide flood that destroyed all life on earth.

Once on the ark, visitors are transported back in time to marvel at its interior and exterior construction, wander through its animal pens and innovative feeding mechanisms and explore three-decks of world-class exhibits showing how Noah and his family may have lived. Informative exhibits clearly and informatively address key questions like “How did they all fit?” and “Were dinosaurs on board?” You also see many scientific contrasts between Creationism and Evolution and how the Great Flood impacted the Earth’s history.

We were particularly moved by how the Ark Encounter artfully displays the ark and its account in the Bible as a true historical event along with its metaphoric connection to our salvation in Christ.

The Ark Encounter is great for families but take your time because you will be doing a lot of walking. If you want to fill the day with even more fun, the park also offers the Ararat Ridge Zoo, featuring animals from around the world like Tibetan yaks and kangaroos; Extreme Zip Lines, with 1,000 ft. zip lines, soaring 17 stories in the air and reaching speeds up to 50 mph; a Fossil Find, where you learn about science from a biblical perspective; as well as daily events, dining and great gifts unique to the Ark experience.

For even more fun, you can purchase tickets to the Ark Encounter’s sister attraction, the Creation Museum, a state-of-the-art, 75,000 sq. ft. museum, bringing the pages of the Bible to life.

Ark Encounter is located at 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097. Tickets start at $15 and excursion packages are available.

For more information, you can visit www.arkencounter.com.