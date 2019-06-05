Free Bottle Engraving At AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor will offer a free engraving event on Saturday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. Find the perfect gift for Father’s Day by engraving a bottle of Gentleman Jack, JD Single Barrel Woodford Reserve. There are no quantity restrictions and you can pre-order.

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor also offers cigars, walk-in beer cooler, craft beers and fine wines. It is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (in Publix Plaza). Hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Special orders upon request. Call 654-6488.

David Weekley Homes Opens New Model In Encore At FishHawk Ranch

Encore by David Weekley Homes, the 55+ active adult lifestyle division of the nation’s largest private home builder, has a new villa model home open in the master-planned community of Encore at FishHawk Ranch. The Mercury is open daily for tours.

Showcasing more than 1,800 sq. ft. of living space, the one-story Mercury villa home has two bedrooms, two full baths, a study and a two-car garage. Designer touches include an expanded lanai just off the open-concept living areas and an owner’s retreat with a tray ceiling and walk-in closet.

Priced from the $260s, Encore at FishHawk Ranch Villa Homes offers two floor plans ranging in size from 1,600 to 1,850 sq. ft. The series is currently open for sales and is part of Weekley’s line of low-maintenance, one-story homes in a 55+ lifestyle community.

Homebuyers in the gated community of Encore at FishHawk Ranch have access to resident-only community amenities such as the award-winning, state-of-the-art amenity center, The Oasis Club, which includes a full-time lifestyle director, resort-style pool and fitness center. The community is located close to parks, miles of hiking and bike trails and a variety of shopping and dining options.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Encore at FishHawk Ranch, call 774-4155.

Now You Can Smile Again At Perfect Dental

Perfect Dental’s team offers quality dental services. Specialists work every day to study the case of each patient and give the best solution. Perfect Dental is happy to see each customer pleased with their new smile. Improve your nutritional quality by being able to bite and eat all food without pain. A perfect smile improves your image and increases your self-esteem.

Prevention is better than treatment. Perfect Dental has the following specialties: dentures, crowns, cleanings, fillings, bridges and extractions.

Perfect Dental is located at 1090 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon (Walmart Plaza). Call to make an appointment at 548-7037. Visit www.Brandonperfectdental.com.

D-BAT Southshore Offers Pitch Machines, Pitching And Hitting Tunnels And More

Jacob and Erica Collier are the owners of D-BAT Southshore, an indoor baseball and softball training and fun center with a full pro shop catering to all, from beginner to professionals. You will find pitching machines, open practice areas, camps and clinics. Private lessons are also available.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 1-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

D-BAT Southshore is located at 351 30th St. NE. in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-3228 or visit www.DBATsouthshore.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy Welcomes New Associate Doctor

Dr. Morgan Price, a chiropractor although originally from St. Petersburg, spent most of her life growing up in Ohio. She attended Bowling Green State University where she graduated a semester early cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in applied health science and then earned her doctorate in chiropractic from National University of Health Sciences.

She regularly attends ACA national conferences focused on evidence-based chiropractic medicine as well as advocating on Capitol Hill to members of Congress for issues such as veteran access to chiropractic care. For her chiropractic clerkship, she spent seven months at Bay Pines VA Medical Center evaluating and treating veterans in pain, including managing a wide variety of complicated cases.

One of her favorite volunteer experiences include assessing and triaging triathlon athletes from around the world participating in the 2018 ITU Paratriathlon and Triathlon World Cup in Sarasota as part of the emergency medical staff. She was able to work with high-performance amputee, paraplegic and vision-impaired athletes.

Motion ChiroTherapy is located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Call 793-7791 or visit MotionChiroTherapy.com.

Ace Golf Brandon Closes

After 26 years, the Ace Golf in Brandon closed to make way for the future site of 333 apartments by Edward Rose Properties.

Ace Golf will now focus on its Riverview location which opened in 2003. Ace Golf Riverview was named a “Top 100 Standalone Golf Range in the US” last year and every year for the past 6 years by Golf Range Magazine.

Further upgrades to the Riverview location are anticipated for next year, including LED lighting, new batting cage netting and more.

Craig Skiles, manager of Ace Golf Brandon, will become Golf Director at the Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes. Sean Walter, assistant manager of Ace Golf Brandon, will become assistant manager of Ace Golf Riverview. Some of the other staff members and golf instructors will also move to Ace Golf Riverview. The manager of Ace Golf Riverview is Matt Primrose, who was named ‘Top 50 Golf Instructor in the US’ by US Kids Golf and has been recognized the last five years by the PGA for his contribution to junior golf.

Ace Golf is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit https://ace-golf.com/.

Dr. Offner Named Chief Veterinarian At County Pet Resource Center

Hillsborough County recently welcomed Dr. Mallory Offner as chief veterinarian at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Dr. Offner had served as a PRC staff veterinarian from 2016-2018 and led the department’s efforts to treat parvo-infected dogs and puppies. More than 40 dogs have been treated for parvo at PRC since the program began in March 2018 with a success rate of 90 percent. Previously, parvo was predominantly a fatal diagnosis.

Dr. Offner earned her veterinary degree at the University of Florida and previously has served as staff veterinarian with the San Diego (California) Humane Society and the SPCA Florida shelter in Lakeland.

She will oversee a department that performed nearly 8,000 dog and cat sterilizations last year in the department’s ongoing effort to reduce pet overpopulation. PRC veterinarians performed an additional 277 life-saving surgeries and specialized treatments last year on pets that otherwise would not have been adopted or rescued. In all, the PRC staff cared for more than 17,000 dogs and cats last year.

The Pet Resource Center is the county’s only open admissions shelter, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of age, weight, breed or health.

Navy Lieutenant Launches Congressional Bid In FL-15

Andrew Learned, a Navy Veteran, small business owner and educator, officially announced his 2020 campaign for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Learned formally launched his campaign. For more information, visit AndrewLearned.com.

Probate And Estate Planning Attorney Surprises Veteran Families

Ashley Ivanov is a probate and estate planning attorney in Hillsborough County who has a heart for serving and giving back to the community, including veterans.

In recognition of Memorial Day and the brave men and women who have sacrificially served our country, Ivanov recently surprised two veteran families with complimentary estate plans.

“I actually saw one of these families from a distance at an event in honor of their son,” she said. “I didn’t know much at that time about Gold Star families. I was moved by the story of Army Corporal Frank Gross who had sacrificially put service to his country above himself. Frank was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011, and throughout this all, his parents, Craig and Toni Gross, have relentlessly continued to serve the community and bring about Gold Star awareness.”

The other family involved a veteran from Brandon who returned from his military service with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Being married with children, adjusting back to a civilian life has not been easy. His venture into writing military fiction novels has been a way for him to use his talent for healing and to also help others overcome this debilitating illness.

Apart from serving with the Hillsborough County Bar Association’s Community Services Committee, volunteering with Feed the Bay in Brandon and serving with her church and fellow Rotarians of the FishHawk Riverview Rotary, she is a frequent guest speaker at public events hosted by a regional public library and retirement community center in Hillsborough County.

Information about The Law Office of Ashley Ivanov, P.A. can be found at www.ashleyivanov.com.