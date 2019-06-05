Children ages 4 to 13 are encouraged to enter artwork in Center Place Fine Arts’ Seventh Annual Children’s Community Art Show. ‘Little Monsters Create’ celebrates the creativity of the area’s aspiring young artists. Children may enter artwork which includes drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, clay and wood. The show will be on display in the Phillip G. Mook Gallery at Center Place during the month of July.

Lisa Rodriguez, the marketing director for Center Place, said, “Our Seventh Annual Little Monsters Create, held every July, is our Children’s Community Art Show. It is open to all children in our Greater Brandon community. Children must be between the ages of four and 13. The exhibit will hang in the Phillip G. Mook Gallery at Center Place from July 10 through July 29.”

The art show is open to all children in the greater Brandon area. All entries must be submitted between Monday, June 24 and Friday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Children can enter up to four pieces. There is a $5 entrance fee per piece. There are three age categories for entry and prizes: ages 4 to 6; ages 7 to 9; and ages 10 to 13.

The show will be judged by local artist. Awards will be presented for first place, second place and third place in the three age categories. An Artists’ Reception will be held on Monday, July 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. The reception is an opportunity for each young artist to be recognized and see their work exhibited in a gallery setting.

2D artwork (including photography) must be matted, framed or wrapped and wired for hanging. No 2D artwork can be over 16″x20″. 3D pieces must not exceed 12″Hx10″W and may not weigh more than three pounds. All artwork must be accompanied by two typed 3×5 index cards which must contain the artist’s name, age, title of the work and artistic statement. The artist’s phone number should be on the back of the cards.

All artwork must be taken home the night of the reception or picked up no later than Wednesday, July 31 by 5 p.m.

For more information on the 6th Annual Children’s Community Art Show, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888 or email cpfinearts@verizon.net.