Kick off your 2019 summer by bringing the whole family to Center Place Fine Arts’ Summer Paint Party on Friday, June 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This event is good for everyone seven years old and up. Children ages seven to 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Tickets are just $20. You must have a ticket to participate. Everyone who participates will go home with a masterpiece. You will create an original artwork on a 12”x16” canvas.

All supplies are included. Space is limited, so you are encouraged to buy your tickets now.

Jennie Sikora-Muehl, a staff art instructor at Center Place, will lead the painting party and will help you create an “Island Paradise” on canvas. Sikora-Muehl said, “Come and celebrate the first day of summer and paint with us.”

Lisa Rodriguez is the marketing director for Center Place Fine Arts. Rodriguez said, “We offer a one-time Paint and Take It to the community to engage them with art. For some residents, they do not have time to take an art class every week.” Rodriguez added, “We are offering this Summer Paint Party to residents seven years and older so that it can be a fun family outing and open up a hands-on opportunity to experience and create.”

Sikora-Muehl is a talented ceramics artist. Rodriguez said, “We are so lucky to have art instructor, Jennie Sikora-Muehl on staff here at Center Place. Jennie is a multi-talented artist that teaches drawing, painting, mixed media and clay. In our summer camp, she is offering a new class called ‘Exploring Mosaics’ where the kids will create a mosaic stepping stone. Jennie continues to create her own beautiful pottery from raw clay, which she then paints and fires. Her work is showcased in several different art galleries throughout the West Coast of Florida.”

The theme for Center Places Summer Paint Party, “Island Paradise,” lends itself to summertime fun. You will not want to miss this opportunity.

To get tickets to the Summer Paint Party, you can visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888. Center Place Fine Arts is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.