Washing Your Dog At EarthWise Pet Supply On June 9 Can Help Other Pets

Community Pet Project (CPP), a local 501(c)(3) organization, provides for the pets of the homeless and at-risk residents of Hillsborough County. It distributes food, treats, collars, leashes, flea preventative and other basic care items. CPP vision is to keep pets happy and healthy and out of the already overpopulated county shelter.

On Sunday, June 9 from 12 Noon-5 p.m., EarthWise Pet Supply is hosting a fundraiser for CPP. Half of all the proceeds from the dog self-wash are being donated to CPP. Please join in at EarthWise, located at 3454 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7), nonprofit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Plant City Community Chorale Concert

Hopewell Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens presents From Sea to Shining Sea, a concert performance by the Plant City Community Chorale. It will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. The concert will be conducted by Claudia Liliana Bolano Becerra.

Tickets cost $10 in advance ($15 at the door) and are available at www.pccchorale.org.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.