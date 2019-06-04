Fellowship Christian Athletes (FCA) Hosts The King Of Kings Tournament

FCA will host its Sixth Annual FCA King of Kings 7 on 7 Tournament presented by AdventHealth Care. Since 1954, the FCA has transformed the playing field into a mission field with its vision “to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 1 Buccaneer Place in Tampa. The tournament will feature 32 high schools with more than 1,300 football players from Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties. FCA anticipates over 2,000 spectators to attend this event. Come out and cheer on your team.

There will be music, vendors, food and fun for the entire family. FCA is looking for sponsors. Churches can set up a booth for $100 and businesses for $250. Churches and vendors will have a 10’x10′ space for their booth from 7 a.m.-12 Noon. If you would like to be a sponsor, contact the East Hillsborough Area Director, Dee Franks at dfranks@fca.org or call 356-8291.

For more information about the tournament or to buy tickets, visit www.7on7.eventbrite.com. To get involved with the Tampa Bay FCA, visit www.fcatampabay.org.

Spano Welcomes WWII, Korean And Vietnam Veterans To Washington D.C.

On April 29, U.S. Representative Ross Spano (R-FL) welcomed Polk County World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The visit was organized by the Polk County Veterans Council as part of its ‘Flight to Honor’ program.

“Every time I have the opportunity to meet one of these heroes, I am reminded that we are the land of the free because of the brave…” said Rep. Spano. “Seeing the pride and honor in these veterans’ eyes as they look at their monuments has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve had in Washington. On behalf of all district residents, it is an honor being able to thank them for their service.”

Flight to Honor Polk is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans. The organization transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials. This was ‘Mission #5.’ To date, the organization has helped over 600 local veterans and their sponsors travel to visit the monuments.

2019 Honorary Mayor Coach Bingo Event For Angie Kagey

Angie Kagey is running for Honorary Mayor of Brandon, an annual event to raise support for Brandon-based charities. She will be raising support for Teen Impact and Soles Shaping Souls. Grab your girlfriends for a night of fun, friends, food, raffles, silent auctions and 10 chances to win a Coach purse.

Coach Bingo will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 7-9 p.m. at The Barn at Winthrop, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and are available online through Eventbrite at angie4mayorcoachbingo.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, call 264-9368. More information on the nonprofit organizations can be found at www.whatisimpact.com and www.solesshapingsouls.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom Upcoming Services And Events

Welcome the Sabbath with services on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All services now stream live and afterwards on its Facebook page, Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon.

Upcoming events include:

Learning all night long – In celebration of Shavuot and Rabbi Akiva’s legacy of learning, Rabbi Bryan Mann will host an ‘all night session’ of teaching on Saturday, June 8 from 7-10 p.m. Join Rabbi and lay teachers as all contribute to the session. All are welcome.

A Taste of Tanach, on Saturday, June 15 from 10-11 a.m. – This event is formerly called ‘Bibles and Bagels.’ Rabbi Bryan Mann will lead a session on the Torah portions. Light breakfast served. Bring your own beverage. All welcome.

All are welcome to services and any of the events. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

Nourishing Our Community – Seeds Of Hope

Seeds of Hope is ready to nourish hope among people in need through the actions and help provided by local students. Located in Lithia, Seeds of Hope has three main ways of distributing food and supplies to needy residents: through a mobile pantry, a once a week distribution open to all residents and through the backpack of food program coordinated through local schools.

During the month of May, State Farm agent Melissa Snively is proud to team up with Seeds of Hope through the State Farm Quotes for Good program. For each person who contacts Melissa office seeking a car, home or life insurance quote, Melisa will donate $10 per quote to Seeds of Hope.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations and help make a difference in their communities.

“I’m extremely excited to support such a great organization through Quotes for Good,” says Melissa Snively. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

To request a quote and support this program, please stop by Melissa Snively’s office located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia or call 662-3622.

For additional information on Seeds of Hope, visit https://sohopefl.org/about-us/.

The Democratic Women’s Club Will Meet At Bloomingdale Library

The Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County’s will meet on Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the large Community Room 8, at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library. All like-minded Democrats are welcome to attend.

The Bloomingdale Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 654-7464 for more information.