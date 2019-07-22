Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) announced that Jordan Armstrong was its ‘Athlete of the Week’ for the week ending June 28.

The head coach of the softball team nominated Armstrong, a softball and volleyball graduate from Brandon High School.

“Jordan is always encouraging teammates and she shows by example,” the coach said. “She is willing to go out of her way to help others while still finding time to work on her studies. Jordan helps her other teammates and helped a friend get through an ACL tear and surgery after coming back from her own injury in her junior year.”

Always the team player, Armstrong wanted to take this year to show her other teammates how they can grow together to form an unbreakable bond worthy of success.

“The thing that motivated me to get started was that there was a lot of tension among my team,” Armstrong said. “We started with making tie dye shirts as team bonding. We then cleaned the field and connected as one. We worked together instead of working individually.”

Every sport may have their standout players or star athletes, but Armstrong firmly believes in the ‘we not me’ mentality.

“When playing on a team, you need to bond and have a better connection with each other,” Armstrong said. “When you play as one, you know each other better. You are more willing to do anything for your teammates. You have each other’s back and stand by them.”

Believing in those around you takes a great deal of trust, however according to Armstrong that trust first must come from within.

“Stay true to yourself,” Armstrong said. “Don’t change for anyone. Work hard and strive to do your best always and good things will come.”

The Athlete of the Week campaign is designed to focus on student athletes, recognizing them for their hard work and dedication both on and off the field.

Athletes who earn the award in recognition of excellent leadership must exemplify strong relationship building skills, show excellent initiative and serve as role models for his or her peers.

Coaches can nominate an athlete at www.floridaortho.com/about-us/athlete-of-the-week/.