Congregation Beth Shalom’s Upcoming Events

Open house on Sunday, August 4 – Come, visit and learn about us: rabbi, Hebrew school, mission and more. For more information, call the office.

A Taste of Tanach (Formerly called “Bibles and Bagels) on Saturday, August 10 from 10-11 a.m. – Rabbi Bryan Mann will lead a session on the torah portions. Light breakfast will be served. Bring your own beverage. All are welcome.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sabbath services on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All services are streamed live and can be watched afterwards on its Facebook page. The Simcha Shabbot service will be on August 16.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Entertainment

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show is a fundraiser for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Stephen Conference. It will benefit the food pantry and financial assistance program for those in need and will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional monetary donations beyond ticket price and laundry soap would be greatly accepted.

The cost is $18 per person. For reservation or additional information contact Pam Liguori at 545-7856 or PLC1522@yahoo.com or Arlene at 284-5884 or arstein@outlook.com.

The Tea & Style Show will be held at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.

Bikes For Christ In Need Of Used Men’s Bike

Bikes for Christ’s main focus is providing bicycles for those in need, and it has reached critically low levels on its men’s bike inventory. If you have a good, used bike that you do not use, please consider donating.

Local drop off areas include Cycle Therapy, 917 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon (548-0007); Florida Mattress, 1809 W. Brandon Blvd. (477-9016); and A Peace of Plant City, 120 N. Collins St., Ste. 101 (704-5773).

‘Night On The Town’ Prom At The Regent

Put on your best dress and join in for food, drinks and fun. On Friday, August 16, The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, will host ‘Night on the Town.’ Half of the proceeds will go to charity.

Please contact The Regent for ticket information at 571-2494.

County Now Offers Multi-Year Pet Registration

You can register your car for more than one year. Ditto for your boat. Now, you can register your pet for more than one year at a time.

Hillsborough County has added more registration tag options, giving owners the choice of a one-, two- or three-year tag for their dog, cat or ferret. The changes went into effect on July 1.

In addition to the convenience factor, the change to multi-year licenses is designed to make it easier for owners to keep their dog or cat’s vaccinations and registration tags on the same cycle. Pet Resources will help pet owners get their tag on the same cycle even before your pet’s rabies vaccine expires crediting what has already been paid toward the cost of a multi-year license.

In Hillsborough County, pets older than four months must be registered and have proof of a rabies vaccination. Fines begin at $100 for failure to license or vaccinate.

Tags can be purchased through the County’s Pet Resource Center or with your veterinarian.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music of DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Vendors Needed For Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale In November

A Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale presented by Regal Railways will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy, so come on out and bring the kids. There is something for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted.

Vendors are needed. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Plant City Community Chorale’s 2019-2020 Season Sees New Voices

The Plant City Community Chorale is looking for new voices to join its singing community. New singers are asked to demonstrate the ability to match pitches and rhythms, sing in tune and be flexible in section placement for voice balancing and tone dynamics.

Please call/text 965-7213 or email PCCChoraleSecretary@gmail.com to set up a time on Monday, August 12 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to sing for its artistic director.

Monday rehearsals start on August 12 and run from 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.pccchorale.org.