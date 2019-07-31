By Jordyn Kalman

FishHawk Creek Elementary (FHCE) will have a new principal this August for the first time since the school’s opening. Pamela Bush passed the torch to Steven Sims, who is entering his 29th year in education.

Sims got his start in education because he wanted to coach after interning at the Florida State University athletics department while getting his master’s degree. He taught physical education and special education for 13 years at elementary, middle and high schools before earning his education leadership degree and moving into administration 15 years ago.

While working as principal at Lamb Elementary, he got a call from his boss saying he was being considered for the new principal position at FHCE. He was excited to get the opportunity to work in the community he has lived in and his kids attended school in for over a decade.

“I’m super excited to be here, I think it’s a great school,” Sims said. “I’m so proud to be a part of the FishHawk family.”

Sims said coming into FishHawk Creek Elementary as the ‘new guy’ is an unfamiliar situation because, for most of his career, he has started as an original staff member. However, he knows not to get too caught up in trying to be better or changing things too much because FHCE is an A-rated school.

“Like the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Sims said. “I think my job right now is to just come in, observe how things work for a little while, get to know the teachers, parents and kids and keep everything smooth.”

Sims wants FHCE to be the best and continue to be known throughout the county. Another important aspect of being a leader to Sims is having an open-door policy.

The transition into his new position has been smooth so far, Sims said. He has spent the summer pre-planning for Friday, August 2, when all the teachers and assistant principals come back to gear up for the school year.

“I believe all your experiences in life help you if you use them in the right way,” Sims said. “I try to never forget where I came from and remember the things I liked about the principals I worked under.”