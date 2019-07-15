Have you been to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa lately? July 11, 2019, Osprey Observer was there for the unveiling of Elvis Presley’s Iconic Gold Leaf Grand Piano, a part of a $700 Million Expansion Project. The “King of Rock and Roll” purchased the piano for his mother in 1955 and Priscilla adorned it with 24-karat gold-leaf for their first wedding anniversary. On hand for the event were company and Seminole Tribe executives along with former Elvis band leader and world-renowned guitarist James Burton who still plays with the TCB band.