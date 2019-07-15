Lisa Tackus recently became an owner of the Riverview real estate franchise Align Right Realty, located at 11956 Balm Riverview Rd., and she is “Committed to Exceed Expectations.” Tackus, formerly part of Realty Professionals of Florida, has been a resident in the Tampa area for 20 years. She has worked in C-Suite positions and has been involved with real estate since her husband, Jason Tackus, became a broker in 2002.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Riverview community and look forward to growing,” said Tackus.

On Thursday, July 11, Tackus will be having a big event at the Regent for all realtors who want to attend and may be interested in working for the franchise. According to Tackus, they will be opening full-time in mid-July. Align Right Realty is currently seeking new agents to work for them. It expects to start with over 25 agents and want to have 100 by the end of the year.

“One of the reasons I chose this company is that we have one of the best training programs in real estate, technology and culture,” said Tackus.

It will have monthly sales meetings, family nights and quarterly events. It has a full training calendar that all agents have access to, either on-site or they can dial-in to live trainings from the comfort of their own home. It provides administrative assistance as well. Agents also get their own websites and social media. It welcomes any agents that want to visit its location.

Tackus brings a lot of experience, having owned her previous business since 2006. She wants to become the best real estate office in the area and looks to give her agents everything they need to accomplish their goals and reach their fullest potential.

“Our main focus is to give them every tool to be successful,” said Tackus. “Their success is our success.”

According to the company website, Tackus believes the family run brokerage allows it to be flexible to meet the needs of all of their clients.

“We can provide customized real estate services for listings, buyers and referrals anywhere in the state of Florida. I truly enjoy working with clients to buy or sell their home and do whatever I can to make the home process easier. I have earned a master’s in business, master’s in social work and my license as a real estate agent. My professional and educational experience allows me to ensure my clients are successful.”

Visit AlignRightRiverview.com.