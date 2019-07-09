Budget Blinds Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Ownership

Budget Blinds of Greater Tampa and Brandon are your local experts. With the highest levels of customer satisfaction, enjoy the peace of mind and security that comes with choosing the proven leader within the window coverings industry. It offers custom window shadings, blinds, shutters drapery and more.

Owners Mike and Adriane Wonderlin enjoy getting to know you and your unique style so that they can deliver the perfect solution for your home.

They have completed a full year as new business owners and are very excited for the back half of 2019.

“We are currently generating a +10 percent growth over last year’s revenue. Most of our business comes from repeat and referral customers that we have continued to service from the 25 years that this local franchise has been operating. We are a local, family-owned and operated franchise. We always put our customers first and truly care about the communities that we service.”

The Wonderlins have hired an administrative manager, an operations manager, three new salespeople, three new installers and three new office associates to further support growth and our customer service. Renovations to both showrooms have been updated and completed and new product lines and vendors have been added to better serve customers.

At its first Budget Blinds Owners Convention, Budget Blinds was awarded ‘Best New Franchise’ from Signature Series window coverings.

The Wonderlins also continue to give back in serving the community through ‘Homes For Our Troops’ and multiple other charity functions throughout Tampa Bay.

Budget Blinds is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview and 1208 W Fletcher Ave. in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Call 445-7121 or visit https://budgetblinds.com/brandon/ or www.facebook.com/inspireddrapesgreatertampa/.

Visit Truly Greek Restaurant In Brandon

Truly Greek is owned and operated by Ismail Abu and his family. The restaurant has a variety of items from gyros with lamb, beef or chicken, homemade vegan soups, salads, appetizers, desserts and more. Truly Greek is located at 887 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Visit Truly Greek on Facebook. Call 324-7933 to place your order for some truly authentic Greek Food.

The Bridges Assisted Living Launches New Menu

The Bridges Assisted Living Community in Riverview officially launched a new menu on July 1. ‘Gourmet Delights’ includes a six-week menu cycle ensuring more variety and selection.

Chef Clyde Dorsett, who oversees the menu and dining experience, explained, “Residents will see new entrees on the menu, such as Pork Wellington, Chicken Florentine, Mahi Mahi and Rack of Lamb, as well as special salads on a daily basis including Watermelon Feta, Tabbouleh, Couscous and Green Goddess Potato Salad.”

Residents will continue to enjoy made-from-scratch desserts, such as key lime pie, bundt cake, chocolate caramel pie, apple cobbler, fresh seasonal fruit cups, a selection of ice cream flavors and no-sugar-added desserts.

“Our residents have both individual tastes and unique health needs; our new ‘Gourmet Delights’ menu will accommodate both,” stated Donna Steiermann, Executive Director. “With featured items and standard alternatives, our wait staff will continue to assist our residents with an exceptional dining experience.”

The Bridges Assisted Living Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Call 413-8900 or visit https://bridgesretirement.com/.

New Shop Offers Unique Repurposed Furniture & More

Mustard Seed Farmhouse has recently opened a new shop in the heart of Brandon that features unique, repurposed furniture, wall decor and specialty handmade seasonal items. It is located at 408 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

Feel free to contact Jane at 810-3563 for additional information and follow at facebook.com/mustardseedfarmhouse.

Zamudio & Sons Inc. Family Cleaning Services

Zamudio & Sons, Inc. will help clean your house or business up for the summer. Father Octavio Zamudio and sons Octavio Zamudio Jr. and Victor Zamudio provide pressure washing, window cleaning and gutter cleaning services. No job is too big or small.

Call, text or email for a free quote at 297-7492 or ZamudioandSons@gmail.com. Visit its Instagram page at @zamudioandsons to see before and after photos.

Cardinal Roofing Named One Of The Best In Tampa Bay

Cardinal Roofing is a winner in the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 87,000 votes were cast to determine the leading businesses in more than 150 categories. The 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards were created by the Tampa Bay Times. This is the section’s inaugural issue.

The companies received nominations from the public earlier this year. The top three vote-getters won a spot on the 2019 Best of the Best list. The rankings were published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16 and are available on tampabay.com.

“The Tampa Bay Times undertook this project to help support local businesses with the reach that only Florida’s largest and best newspaper can,” said Marti Galloway, Times’ marketing manager. “We hope Tampa Bay readers appreciate the Best of the Best, see their favorites recognized and discover new businesses to support.”

For a complete list of the 2019 Best of the Best in Tampa Bay, go to www.tampabay.com/best.

New Vitality Center For Men

Women are not the only ones who need hormone replacement. Men also have tremendous benefits from hormone replacement therapy (HRT). New Vitality Center For Men specializes in balancing hormones and restoring vitality. It helps them achieve the natural, healthy balance of hormones their bodies need to maintain optimum health and well-being.

Low testosterone (Low T) in men can wreak-havoc in their health in a lot of ways including illness, loss of sex drive, muscle loss, sleep problems, loss of mental sharpness, loss of self-confidence and more.

Most male patients who receive hormone replacement therapy have more energy and improved sexual performance. The New Vitality Center For Men replaces bioidentical testosterone to the upper limits of normal.

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is a safe, effective way to counteract some of the symptoms brought on by andropause. Bioidentical hormone therapy can successfully eliminate or significantly improve the side effects of hormonal decline.

New Vitality For Men is located at 112 Parsons Park Dr. in Brandon. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Call 436-0708 or visit newvitalityformen.com or visit on Facebook.

Father’s Day Event Held At FishHawk Finish Line Car Wash

FishHawk Finish Line Car Wash held its first ever event at its location, 5603 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. The Father’s Day cookout hosted by owner David Hoffman and family was a way to bring the community together. Fellow fathers took part in washing their cars with their kids and then enjoyed hot dogs. Hoffman’s son and friends even offered a complimentary hand dry while customers chowed down.

FishHawk Finish Line is a fun, friendly and convenient self-serve community car wash. Formerly known as ‘Famous Dave’s,’ it reopened in October of 2017 with top of the line upgrades.

Unique to this business also is the partnership with Dominic Desoto (Nada Problem Solution LLC), a professional detailer with years of experience providing remote and mobile services. Dominic offers detail packages comprised of steam cleaning and paint correction to tint removal and ceramic coating.

Book an appointment with him at FishHawkFinishLineCarWash.com.

Session On Therapeutic Effects Of Cannabis For Cancer Patients

Join Dr. Craig Amshel of Absolute Surgical Specialists on Monday, July 15th for a Q&A session regarding cannabis and cancer, sponsored by MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary. From 5:00-6:00 PM, Dr. Amshel will detail how the therapeutic effects of cannabis may benefit patients with cancer. Attendees will receive $50 off an initial visit with Dr. Amshel booked at the event and a 20 percent off discount card from MÜV Dispensary.

This event will be hosted at Absolute Surgical Specialists. Dr. Amshel has been practicing medicine in the East Hillsborough community for 14 years and became a Compassionate Marijuana Physician in November 2016.

The session will take place at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. Call 633-0081.

New Training Facility Open On Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Residents looking to reach a higher level of fitness have a new option. Advanced Training Programs recently started working with athletes of all levels in the BPHAT Fitness facility on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

According to owner Michael Wohltmann, the group offers a comprehensive strength coaching experience and all coaching is individualized to the participant.

“Clients are coached to be stronger, leaner and healthier,” said Wohltmann. “Lifestyle coaching accompanies the sessions with dietary assistance, nutrition and lifestyle changes.”

Hours are available by appointment only and special strength training and coaching is available for teens in addition to one to one training for all age groups.

For information, visit www.advancedtrainingprograms.com or call 360-8560. Find the group on Facebook @Advanced Training Programs. BPHAT is located at 3638 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and can be reached at 967-2036.