By Brad Stager

Homeowners in Hillsborough County now have another choice when it comes to keeping their lawn and outdoor plants looking their pest-free best.

For more than 30 years, Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control has been helping Pinellas County homeowners maintain a high level of curb appeal for their properties, and the company’s expansion to the east side of Tampa Bay shows the family-owned business is growing.

Services provided by Forever Green include application of pesticides and fertilizers to lawns, shrubbery and trees as well as irrigation services. The professional training and certifications of Forever Green’s staff means services like deep root fertilization and the diagnosis and treatment of plant diseases and pest infestations are available.

Forever Green provides free estimates, and while no contract is required, Territory Manager Ben Compton said his team looks at every assignment as a chance “To give people the opportunity to have a very healthy, green lawn with very few weeds or problems. We want to give them something that makes them proud.”

Compton added that the high-level expertise of Forever Green employees and the professional-grade chemicals they use ensure safety as well as horticultural beauty.

“We use premium fertilizer and everything has been tested and we follow all environmental codes and regulations.”

Since Forever Green began servicing clients in Hillsborough County last year, its focus has been the Riverview and Apollo Beach areas, expanding beyond an existing presence in Pinellas and Manatee Counties. Compton said it is recognition of the heavy influx of new residents to the area who need professional-grade care for the greenery outside of their new homes.

“We’re just trying to expand and get their attention as well,” said Compton, who has grown up with the family’s business since his father, Mike, started it in 1987.

“I helped my father in elementary school, through middle and even high school,” said Compton, who has been taking on more operational management of Forever Green in the last few years.

One thing Compton said homeowners should be aware of is that while Florida’s summer months are tough for growing plants like tomatoes, it is the prime season for weed growth and pest infestation.

“There’s going to be chinch bugs and weeds are going to be popping up.”

For an estimate or to find out more about the company, visit forevergreenlawnandpest.com or call 324-1004.