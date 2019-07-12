Champion Self Storage is a self-storage operator that has state-of-the-art facilities throughout the Eastern United States, including one located in Ruskin at 2809 E. College Ave. It offers storage units of all sizes with features such as climate control, RV parking, individual door alarms, gated entry and month-to-month leases. A full line of boxes and packing supplies are also available for use.

According to the website, its mission is to provide tenants with the cleanest, most secure storage facilities while accommodating every customer’s moving and storage needs through effective management of a highly motivated and well-trained staff.

Services and features offered include: a resident manager, facility video recorder, keypad controlled access, climate controlled units, easy drive-up access units, delivery acceptance, insurance, automatic and online payments, 24-hour access, tenant referral program, month-to-month leases, free use of platform carts, senior citizen and military discounts, semi truck access and a free truck rental at move-in.

Storage unit sizes range from a 5’x5′ closet-sized unit to a 10’x30′ unit about the size of a typical single-car garage. Usual office hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., including holidays. Payments can be made at the location, over the internet, by mail or automatically charged to your credit card.

According to Valrico resident Adam Schroeder, who rents a storage unit, the benefits of having extra storage space are: reduced clutter in your house and garage, allows the use of your garage for putting vehicles in, protects items from the humidity and mold/mildew risks that we face here in Florida and it prioritizes the use of storage space and items used in your house based on seasons and events.

Because you can rent from month to month, you have a lot of flexibility to increase or decrease your storage capacity and costs as things change.

“I would recommend that people who can benefit from any of these advantages of having a storage unit and who can afford the monthly rent strongly consider renting a climate-controlled unit that meets their needs,” said Schroeder.

For more information, visit the website at www.ChampionSelfStorage.com or contact a self-storage professional at the location.