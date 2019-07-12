Healthy Alternatives To Prescription Drugs

Join the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging for its Annual Fundraising Banquet on Tuesday, July 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Sun City Center – The Florida Room, located at 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Commissioner Stacy White.

Learn about healthy alternatives to prescription drugs. Commissioner White earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from USF and has practiced for 21 years. He serves as a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy with USF, where he educates pharmacy students during their internships. In 2006, the university recognized his outstanding work in this capacity by naming him Roche Preceptor of the Year in an Outpatient Setting.

Expert panels members include Dawn Addison, ARNP: Utilizing DNA screening to prescribe medication based on metabolism; Shirley M. Sullivan, Nutritionist, Southshore Wellness, where she teaches ‘The Greatest Medicine of ALL is to Teach People How not to Need it’; Tina Patch, President of the C.A.T.E. Foundation, discussing cannabinoids and mental health; and Community Resource Sheriff Deputy Jeff Merry, opioid use in our community through the eyes of law enforcement.

The ticket price is $20. Catered dinner is included. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-alternatives-to-prescription-drugs-tickets62899150051.

Mosquitoes’ Worst Enemy Is Free

Residents throughout Hillsborough County can pick up free fish again this summer to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding. This year’s mobile mosquitofish truck events will also feature Mosquito Management’s new education lab, focusing on actions residents can take to proactively eliminate mosquito habitats and stop larvae production.

Residents can visit the lab locally and pick up fish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 27 – SouthShore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin; August 24 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Rd. in Plant City; and September 7 – Gardenville Recreation Center, 6215 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton.

The County is providing fish as an effective, natural way for residents to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease. Mosquitofish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. The fish are ideal for backyard ponds, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They require no feeding, and care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine or other chemicals used for cleaning. Mosquitofish do not lay eggs and need no special environment for breeding.

Residents will only need a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive fish. Limited quantities of mosquitofish will be available, while supplies last.

Free mosquitofish are also available through September 18, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory, 1408 24th St. S.E. in Ruskin, through a partnership between Hillsborough County and the University of Florida facility.

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show is a fundraiser for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Stephen Conference. It will benefit the food pantry and financial assistance program for those in need and will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional monetary donations beyond ticket price and laundry soap would be greatly accepted.

The cost is $18 per person. For reservation or additional information contact Pam Liguori at 545-7856 or PLC1522@yahoo.com or Arlene at 284-5884 or arstein@outlook.com.

The Tea & Style Show will be held at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview.

Tri-County Resident Water School

UF/IFAS Extension and Southwest Water Management District will hold a TriCounty Resident Water School on Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at UF/IFAS extension Hillsborough County, 5339 S. CR579 in Seffner.

The agenda includes the State of Water in Florida, Irrigation Basics and Troubleshooting Irrigation Systems, Fertilizer Calibration Demonstration and New FFL Apps, Septic Systems and Impact on the Environment, General Retention Pond Management and Aquatic Plant Selection.

Register at https://2019tricountywaterschool.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 744-5519.

Marine Corps League Selects Associate of the Year

Larry Westcott was chosen as the winner of the 2019 Department of Florida, Marine Corps League “Associate of the Year Award.” This very prestigious award was presented on June 22 at the Department Convention in Maitland.

Larry, who is a 30-year Air Force veteran, was recognized for his exemplary work with the Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment.

Donations Being Accepted For TMCA Backpack Outreach Event

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) to bring in donations to provide much-needed school supplies to kids from lower-income households.

Prequalified Greater Brandon Riverview, Wimauma and Ruskin area students, in grades K-12, will receive backpacks stuffed with essential supplies for the school year. The YMCA Backpack Outreach Event on July 27 at YMCA Camp Cristina is designed for preregistered families facing financial hardship or recovering from job loss, fire or another qualifying emergency.

During the event, each family will also receive free healthy snacks and smoothies, complimentary dental screenings, fun games and entertainment and free kids meal coupons courtesy of McDonald’s.

If you would like to donate back to school supplies, you can drop off donated items before Wednesday, July 10 at the Campo Y, North Brandon Y, Spurlino Y or Camp Cristina. Items needed are backpacks, wide-ruled notebook paper (100 sheet packets), college-ruled notebook paper (100 sheet packets) and pocket folders with prongs.

County Now Offers Multi-Year Pet Registration

You can register your car for more than one year. Ditto for your boat. Now, you can register your pet for more than one year at a time.

Hillsborough County has added more registration tag options, giving owners the choice of a one-, two- or three-year tag for their dog, cat or ferret. The changes went into effect on July 1.

In addition to the convenience factor, the change to multi-year licenses is designed to make it easier for owners to keep their dog or cat’s vaccinations and registration tags on the same cycle. Pet Resources will help pet owners get their tag on the same cycle even before your pet’s rabies vaccine expires crediting what has already been paid toward the cost of a multi-year license.

In Hillsborough County, pets older than four months must be registered and have proof of a rabies vaccination. Fines begin at $100 for failure to license or vaccinate.

Tags can be purchased through the County’s Pet Resource Center or with your veterinarian.