Golden Dollar prides itself in being the bargain hunter’s paradise in Apollo Beach. This family-owned and operated retail store has solicited a loyal following, offering its customers the best prices for a variety of quality products.

Amanda Chen, owner of Golden Dollar, loves being able to provide her patrons a one-stop shopping experience.

“I always wanted to own a gift store,” said Chen. “It’s also allowed me to meet new people and provide a great store for people to shop in their own community.”

Chen moved to Apollo Beach from New York more than 13 years ago to “be near the beach.” She immediately opened China Wok, a successful Chinese takeout restaurant located at 258 Apollo Beach Blvd. in the Publix shopping plaza.

With a husband and three children, Chen was certainly busy, but she held on to her dream of opening a gift store. The dream became a reality eight months ago when she successfully launched Golden Dollar with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the residents of Apollo Beach have embraced the new store with open arms.

“We provide unique items at a bargain price,” said Chen. “Some of our popular items are luggage, tools, pet items, kitchenware, jewelry, perfume and clothing.”

Currently, Golden Dollar is a great resource for summer items such as sun dresses and bathing suits. The store has fitting rooms as well.

Chen also prides herself in her unique and quality tea sets. She says that they are always receiving new shipments and more items are added every few weeks.

For more information, to see new inventory and to learn about monthly sales, follow Golden Dollar on Facebook at Golden Dollar – Apollo Beach. The store is located at 118 Flamingo Dr. #A in Apollo Beach. The phone number is 213-8289.