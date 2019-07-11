By Hailey Le Roy

On Saturday, August 31, a bridal show at The Regent from 1 to 5 p.m. showcasing local fashion designers and boutiques will air on MOR-TV.

According to Christy Rios, the coordinator of this event, the show started as a small idea to help local businesses in the area but has since grown to the beautiful venue of The Regent, with a television airing that will reach 1.5 million homes.

“I’m very excited about it. There’s been a lot of bridal shows within the area, but they are usually always at the arenas. I had the opportunity to be introduced to the ladies over at The Regent, who were excited about the possibility of working together on this. So, we set a date and it’s been just…rubber hits the road and going full force up until August 31,” said Rios.

She is also giving the opportunity for local businesses to get a booth at The Regent and airtime on a commercial that is airing eight times a week every month before the event and one month after the event. On the date of the show, Rios is going to interview some of the smaller businesses in the community.

“…Everybody better look very well dressed because they’ll be on TV for sure,” said Rios.

In addition to the booths, the event will feature a fashion show from the model group, Redefined Model, around 4-5 p.m. using local boutique dresses. Rios’ purpose for this model group was to put everyday people from the community on the stage.

“We’re not looking for the typical Victoria Secret cutout of what a model should look like. We really want to help teach people how to walk confidently in their own skin versus walking good in heels. Anyone can walk good in heels and have a full face of makeup,” Rios said. “You don’t have to look like what Hollywood says. The people in Brandon, Riverview and Valrico are gorgeous.”

It is free just to attend the event, but a ticket must be printed out from the ‘Bridal Show at the Regent’ Eventbrite.

Rios is still accepting new vendors and sponsors.

For more details, email BridalShowAtTheRegent@gmail.com.