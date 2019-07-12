Although it is summer, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has still been busy welcoming new businesses to the Chamber.

InCare, LLC – Intuitive Medical Care Welcomed To The Community

GRCC members welcomed InCare, LLC – Intuitive Medical Care to the community. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in May and members were treated to a grand opening reception. After the ceremony, visitors were able to tour the new office space and meet the staff.

InCare, LLC – Intuitive Medical Care offers comprehensive care and is focused on your health as a whole. It offers a broad array of services including an internal medicine practice, primary care, medical marijuana, alternative pain management, medical spa services including Botox and dermal fillers and IV vitamin therapy. Its mission is to provide you with personalized, high-quality care and are dedicated to improving and maintaining your health.

InCare, LLC – Intuitive Medical Care is located in the Boyette Executive Center at 11922 Boyette Rd. Call 553-3330 or visit www.incarenow.com to learn more about its services.

Advanced Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery Opens

Riverview GRCC members, along with community guests, celebrated Advanced Dermatology’s grand opening. The attendees were among the first to experience the new look of the former Suncoast Credit Union building and feel the relaxing, pampering touch of a mini–facial while enjoying the festivities.

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, the nation’s largest dermatology practice, has a mission to deliver the highest quality patient care and experience in dermatology and aesthetic services to meet your varied skin care needs.

With this large network of dermatology experts, it can treat the unique medical needs of each patient using the most advanced technologies. Not only does it handle your hair and skin conditions (medically and cosmetically), it also provides many spa type services and has a wide range of skin care products available.

Call 341-3454 today to schedule your Total-Body Skin Cancer Exam or any one of its other skin care services. It is located in the northeast corner of the US Hwy. 301 and the Boyette/Gibsonton intersection at 9598 US Hwy. 301 S. Visit advancedderm.com.

The Learning Experience® Celebrated By GRCC

GRCC members had a lot of fun visiting the brand-new The Learning Experience® located in Rivercrest. After the official ribbon-cutting held on June 4, the crowd was treated to tours, refreshments and great photo opportunities.

The Learning Experience® was founded over 30 years ago by the Weissman family and has been positively impacting the lives of children by developing and implementing groundbreaking care and early education programs throughout the country. Nine out of 10 of its students learn to read before Kindergarten and many of the centers offer Spanish and/or Mandarin language development as well.

The Learning Experience® – Rivercrest is located at 10709 Crest Side Blvd. in Riverview just off of US Hwy. 301 S. of Symmes Rd. It is open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and cares for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old.

Schedule a visit at www.TheLearningExperience.com.

Smile 360 Implant & Family Dentistry Grand Opening

GRCC members celebrated the grand opening of new member Smile 360 Implant & Family Dentistry.

Smile 360 Implant & Family Dentistry provides all-in-one dental care under one roof, including cosmetic dentistry, comprehensive general dentistry, sedation dentistry, veneers, crowns and more. Dentist Matthew C. Byars, DDS, who has extensive experience in these services, has everything you need to keep and restore your healthy, beautiful smile.

Smile 360 Implant & Family Dentistry is located at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd. Ste. 204 in Riverview. Call 906-0001 or visit www.smile360dentist.com.

Blink Beautique Opens Its Second Location In Riverview

Megan Stasiak and Leann Barrett are the owners of Blink Beautique, which recently celebrated its grand opening in Riverview with a ribbon-cutting. It offers Brow Mapping and Waxing, Full Body Waxing, Medical Aesthetics, Eyelash Extensions. Spray Tanning will also soon be offered.

Come and visit at 13120 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview. Call 548-0688 for an appointment or more info. Visit www.theblinkbeautique.com.