By Sean Crumpacker

Riverview resident Agustin Alanis, 30, purchased tickets to see Avengers: Endgame five times for its opening weekend debut. For most Marvel fans, five viewings would be more than enough, but not for Alanis, who decided to take on the Guinness World Record for having seen the same film in theaters the most times.

The previous record was held by Anthony Mitchell, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times at his local theater in Charlotte, NC. Alanis, already having surpassed Mitchell’s record in May, is awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records that the record is now his.

Despite already unofficially having broken the record, Alanis is not stopping yet. His goal is to see Avengers: Endgame 200 times before it stops playing. On July 1, Alanis hit viewing 150, and immediately after watched Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Even after 150 viewings, Alanis still says he enjoys watching Endgame. He said that while his reactions are never as intense as they used to be, he still laughs and gets sad at the right parts, even though he admits he knows much of the movie by heart by now. His favorite part has not changed: the moment his favorite Avenger, Captain America, gets to wield Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

Alanis estimates he has spent $1,500 in tickets alone and added, “I haven’t hit the gym in more than two months.”

Alanis, who is a full-time construction supervisor, is also now an expert of the movie at this point, said that he would not change any elements of the story—not even the death of Tony Stark. He believes there is a reason why the Russo brothers took the film in the direction they did. What he has begun to notice, however, are inconsistencies in a few scenes; characters moving places between shots, background characters disappearing and so on.

Watching the movie so many times has given Alanis some notoriety, he’s been featured on CNN, in the New York Post on international online sites and has had the opportunity to meet many of the movie actors who have posed with his ticket stubs at conventions.

Alanis stated that he’s been an Avengers fan since he was a kid. After seeing Endgame 150 times, Alanis may just be one of the biggest Avengers fans in the world.