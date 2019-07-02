Tampa Liberty School To Hold Workshop At Bell Shoals Baptist Church

From Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12, the Tampa Liberty School will hold a workshop for children ages 8-12 at the Bell Shoals Brandon Campus. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who teach children the founding principles of the United States and the importance of liberty.

The group hosts a weeklong workshop filled with kid-friendly activities that demonstrate that with freedom comes responsibility. The group teaches that our unalienable human rights come from God and that we must know what our rights are to be able to protect them.

Cost is $40 per child. For more information about the Tampa Liberty School, visit www.tampalibertyschool.org or contact Chris Shalosky at 857-6973. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tampaliberty-school-summer-2019-tickets62407357085.

The Brandon Campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

VBS At First Baptist Church Of Dover

First Baptist Church of Dover presents Into The Wild, a week of Vacation Bible School for children who have completed VPK through completed fifth grade. The event will be held from Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

Children are invited on a wild adventure—with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As they seek out exotic animals, they will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing with a full week of hands-on biblical learning with recreation, snacks, Bible study, music, crafts, missions and more.

For more information or to register, visit http://firstbaptistdover.org/vbs/ or on-site registration available. First Baptist Church of Dover is located at 3223 Gallagher Rd. in Dover. For questions, call 299-4091.

The Ultimate Date Night With Jay And Laura Laffoon

The JOY FM presents the Ultimate Date Night featuring Jay and Laura Laffoon on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event takes place at City Pointe Church in Plant City.

The Laffoons’ comedy-infused skit helps couples connect and celebrate their marriage. The couple has authored numerous books on marriage and travel across the country putting on their show.

General admission is $25 per ticket in advance or $35 the day of the show. A VIP experience is offered for $35 per ticket, and it provides an early entry between 5-5:15 p.m. with first come first serve seating near the stage. It also offers a Q&A session with the Laffoons. You can purchase tickets by phone at 855-223-1008 or online at the website below.

City Pointe Church is located at 503 N. Palmer St. in Plant City. For more information, visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/boxoffice/ultimate-date-night/ or call 1-888-848-9150.