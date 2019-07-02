Although depression is very treatable, only about half of all Americans who are diagnosed each year with depression actually seek treatment. That is why the devoted and highly skilled team at TMS of Central Florida are dedicated to helping patients find depression relief. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) has become a promising treatment alternative for people with depression who do not respond sufficiently to antidepressant medications.

TMS of Central Florida, located in Brandon, is owned and operated by three of the most prominent psychiatrists in the area that have been successfully treating patients for more than 20 years: Charles DeVine, M.D.; Kathleen Carroll, M.D.; and Troy Noonan, M.D. In 2017, after extensive research into TMS provided by NeuroStar, the three psychiatrists decided that TMS Therapy was the logical progression in providing their patients the best solution to major depression. All TMS procedures are performed by TMS Coordinator Sandi Lopez and her staff under the supervision of a psychiatrist.

While there are many effective treatments for depression, traditional approaches such as antidepressants and psychotherapy do not work for everyone. In fact, it is estimated that two-thirds of people with depression will not see satisfactory relief from prescription antidepressants and will often need an additional or change in prescription.

In 2008, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TMS as a treatment for people with major depression who have failed to respond to at least one antidepressant. The FDA approved the device, called NeuroStar, made by the company Neuronetics. TMS works by delivering highly focused MRI-strength magnetic pulses that noninvasively (without surgery) stimulate the brain.

Patients being treated with TMS do not require anesthesia or sedation. They remain awake and alert and return to work or their daily routine immediately after each treatment. TMS treatments last less than 20 minutes and patients do not have to stop their medications.

“The most rewarding part for me is the satisfaction of seeing results,” said Dr. Carroll. “TMS helps people get back to living life to the fullest.”

The office often receives referrals from other psychiatrists, general practitioners as well as word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied patients. Seeing patients live a more normal and healthier lifestyle after TMS treatments gives the team tremendous gratification.

“Most of my patients are amazed at the results,” said Dr. DeVine. “And that means the world to all of us here at TMS.”

TMS is located at 1119 Nikki View Dr. in Brandon. Flexible treatment hours are available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 423-7037 or email Sandi Lopez at tmscentralfl@gmail.com.