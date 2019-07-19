By Brian Bokor

It has been almost a year since the redevelopment of Bloomingdale Square began, and with all the construction underway, everyone is curious about the target dates for new tenants and store openings.

The long-vacant Walmart space is currently being converted into a new 48,841 sq. ft. Publix, a 1,600 sq. ft. Publix Liquors as well as a 15,000 sq. ft. Home Centric, a house goods store owned by Bealls that features a continually changing assortment of home products.

The anticipated opening date for the new Publix is tentatively set for Thursday, November 7. The existing Publix will keep its doors open until the day the new one is ready.

“There will be no down time for Publix,” reported Marc Elias, who is the leasing contact agent for Bloomingdale Square, Regency Centers.

The old 40,000 sq. ft. Publix location will be home to a new LA Fitness once the storefront becomes available and build-out is complete (early 2020).

Construction of the new, 14,400 sq. ft. strip center (with 2,000 sq. ft. of patio area) began September 2018 with a completion date of the exterior shell estimated to be in September or October. It will then take tenants another month or so to complete their build-outs in order to customize their stores. The work being done behind the McDonald’s is related to water drainage retention and will not be developed.

Located along the entrance roadway closest to McDonald’s, the center will be home to a 3,500 sq. ft. First Watch restaurant with a patio. A breakfast/lunch/brunch favorite, this location has also requested for an Alcoholic Beverage Permit and is planning to serve adult beverages (unlike most other local First Watch restaurants).

It has also been announced that Beef ‘O’ Brady’s will open next to Truly Greek.

Adjacent to that is a currently available 1,200 sq. ft. storefront, followed by a 3,000 sq. ft. Banfield Pet Hospital, then a 2,800 sq. ft. Pacific Dental Services. Next will be a 1,200 sq. ft. GNC Live Well, and the building will be anchored by a 2,700 sq. ft. Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant specializing in fresh, housemade chicken salad.

A traffic light has been installed at the entrance/exit on Bell Shoals Rd.

For leasing information, contact Elias at 664-4823 or visit the corporate website at www.regencycenters.com.