Plant City Plant City Entertainment will present the musical comedy whodunit, Curtains during the month of July. Opening night is Friday, July 12 and Plant City Entertainment is offering a special of two tickets for $30. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Additional shows will be held throughout three weekends in July. Friday shows will be on July 12, 19 and 26 and Saturday shows on July 13, 20 and 27. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. There will be three Sunday matinees offered on July 14, 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors (60 and older) and students (17 and younger). You can order tickets at www.pceshows.com.

Curtains is directed by veteran Plant City Entertainment actor/director and Valrico resident, Douglas Buffaloe. He has been performing with Plant City Entertainment for many years.

Buffaloe explained, “Curtains is the last show written by the famous duo, Kander and Ebb, before Ebb passed. The duo also wrote the classic hits, Chicago and Cabaret.”

Curtains is set in 1959 and takes place in Boston during the production of a show called Robbin’ Hood.

Buffaloe said, “This is a Western retelling of the Robin Hood legend that comes off suspiciously as a parody of Oklahoma. As the cast takes their opening night bow, they receive disastrous reviews. To add to the misfortune, a member of their company turns up murdered. A charming police detective, who also has a penchant for the stage, shows up and quarantines them all in the theatre as it had to be one them that committed the horrible act.”

Buffaloe said, “It is a real good old fashioned whodunnit with some seriously unexpected twists, huge dance numbers and a joke a minute.”

Buffaloe added, “There are a lot of moving parts to this show, and we are presenting it in a not entirely straightforward manner. It is really a love letter to all theatre people, both on stage and behind the scenes. It celebrates all the hands it takes to make these things happen. We have come up with an immersive experience for the audience.”

The cast of Curtains consists of 27 members and seven crew.

“These are all volunteers who are working to bring something truly be transformative to the community,” said Buffaloe.

For more information on Plant City Entertainment’s schedule or for information about tickets, please visit www.pceshow.com.