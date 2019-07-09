The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is presenting an amazing exhibit called Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami. This extraordinary exhibit features the ancient art form of origami which is rooted in history and spirituality.

The exhibit is on view from Saturday, June 22 through Sunday, September 29. The museum is located at 255 Beach Dr. N.E. in downtown St. Petersburg.

Above the Fold is the first traveling exhibition to bring a group of origami installations and conceptual sculptures from around the world. There are nine international artists in the exhibit. Each artist pushes the boundaries of paper in this exhibit. The artists in the exhibit use light, shadow, nature and even math and science to elevate contemporary origami to a global art form.

There are 20 paper-based works of art in the exhibit. They include sculptures, large scale installations and conceptual works that express contemporary, social, political, aesthetic and cultural dialogues.

Some of the art is suspended from the ceiling. One piece, created by Jiangmei Wu, an Assistant Professor in design at Indiana University Bloomington, is seven ft. tall and 20 ft. long. Another, created by Dr. Lang, a former NASA physicist, features koi fish forms folded from 60 uncut squares of paper covering 400 to 500 sq. ft. of wall space in the gallery.

“Paper is a fascinating medium, and we are excited to present these brilliant contemporary works of art, in such an immersive way, that reflect how origami has evolved as an art form,” said Executive Director Kristen A. Shepherd.

The museum will also hold a number of special events in conjunction with the exhibit. These include a 1,000 Cranes Folding Party on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., artists and scientists Erik and Martin Demaine will fold a series of their signature abstract pieces and place them inside a blown glass sculpture. Jazz pianist John C. O’Leary II will accompany the artists.

On Saturday, August 24, the museum will show the short film, Kubo and the Two Strings and Cranes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg’s schedule or to purchase tickets, please visit www.mfastpete.org.