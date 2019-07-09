Brandon resident Jander Hernandez was thrilled when she found out her go-to place for hair removal was opening a center closer to her home.

Located at 1933 W. Lumsden Rd. in the HomeGoods-anchored Brandon Centre South shopping center, European Wax Center offers guests a full suite of waxing services as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body and brow categories. Its professionally trained and certified waxing experts provide guests with a comfortable, luxurious experience.

Hernandez, who had been a customer at the center’s Tampa location for eight years, visits the center every three or four weeks for eyebrow, underarm and Brazilian waxing.

“The experience at European Wax Center is so much better than the waxing service you get at a salon,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt as much, and when finished, they apply special products to ensure you don’t get ingrown hairs.”

Center owner Frank Grebowski said the more painless service is due to a couple of reasons. A proprietary hard wax is used that goes straight on the skin, cools quickly and the wax specialist removes the wax strip without requiring paper. The wax pulls the hair but not the skin, removing the hair from the root for longer-lasting results.

“Our wax specialists only provide waxing services every day of every week,” he said. “When waxing is the only service you provide, you perfect that service.”

Grebowski is so confident new customers will love the experience, he offers a complimentary wax (brows, underarms or bikini line for women and nose, ears and brows for men).

Hernandez received her free first wax a long time ago, but said she still saves money by purchasing a wax pass that earns her free waxes.

Grebowski agrees. Before he was a franchise owner, he was a customer.

“I was tired of trying to shave in places I couldn’t reach and seeing stubble just a few days after shaving,” he said. “One day I was in a hurry and ran into a European Wax Center in North Carolina and knew right away it was an altogether better experience.”

He opened a European Wax Center in Tampa. His second location opened in April; many veteran wax specialists and the manager of the Tampa location transferred to the Brandon center.

For more information or to schedule an appointment seven days a week, visit www.waxcenter.com or call 793-2000.