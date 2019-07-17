Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show

The Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show is a fundraiser for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Stephen Conference. It will benefit the food pantry and financial assistance program for those in need and will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional monetary donations beyond ticket price and laundry soap would be greatly accepted.

The cost is $18 per person. For reservation or additional information contact Pam Liguori at 545-7856 or PLC1522@yahoo.com or Arlene at 284-5884 or arstein@outlook.com.

The Tea & Style Show will be held at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.

Donations Being Accepted For YMCA Backpack Outreach Event

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) to bring in donations to provide much-needed school supplies to kids from lower-income households.

Prequalified Greater Brandon Riverview, Wimauma and Ruskin area students, in grades K-12, will receive backpacks stuffed with essential supplies for the school year. The YMCA Backpack Outreach Event on Saturday, July 27 at YMCA Camp Cristina is designed for preregistered families facing financial hardship or recovering from job loss, fire or another qualifying emergency.

During the event, each family will also receive free healthy snacks & smoothies, complimentary dental screenings, fun games & entertainment and free kids meal coupons courtesy of McDonald’s.

If you would like to donate back to school supplies, you can drop off donated items before Wednesday, July 10 at the Campo Y, North Brandon Y, Spurlino Y or Camp Cristina. Items needed are backpacks, wide-ruled notebook paper (100 sheet packets), college-ruled notebook paper (100 sheet packets) and pocket folders with prongs.

County Now Offers Multi-Year Pet Registration

You can register your car for more than one year. Ditto for your boat. Now, you can register your pet for more than one year at a time.

Hillsborough County has added more registration tag options, giving owners the choice of a one-, two- or three-year tag for their dog, cat or ferret. The changes went into effect on July 1.

In addition to the convenience factor, the change to multi-year licenses is designed to make it easier for owners to keep their dog or cat’s vaccinations and registration tags on the same cycle. Pet Resources will help pet owners get their tag on the same cycle even before your pet’s rabies vaccine expires crediting what has already been paid toward the cost of a multi-year license.

In Hillsborough County, pets older than four months must be registered and have proof of a rabies vaccination. Fines begin at $100 for failure to license or vaccinate.

Tags can be purchased through the County’s Pet Resource Center or with your veterinarian.

Congregation Beth Shalom’s Upcoming Events

Poker/Mahjong Night on Saturday, July 27 – All are welcome to try their luck; $5 to play, loads of fun to follow. Call in advance to reserve a spot. Snacks and beverage will be served.

Open House on Sunday, August 4 – Come, visit and learn about us: rabbi, Hebrew school, mission and more. For more information call the office.

A Taste of Tanach (Formerly called “Bibles and Bagels) on Saturday, August 10 from 10-11 a.m. – Rabbi Bryan Mann will lead a session on the torah portions, Light breakfast will be served. Bring your own beverage. All are welcome.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sabbath services on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All services are streamed live and can be watched afterwards on its Facebook page. Simcha Shabbot service will be on Friday, August 16.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.