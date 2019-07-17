Mosquito’s Worst Enemy Is Free

Residents throughout Hillsborough County can pick up free fish again this summer to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding. This year’s mobile mosquitofish truck events will also feature Mosquito Management’s new education lab, focusing on actions residents can take to proactively eliminate mosquito habitats and stop larvae production.

Residents can visit the lab locally and pick up fish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 27 – SouthShore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin, August 24 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Rd. in Plant City and September 7 – Gardenville Recreation Center, 6215 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton.

The County is providing fish as an effective, natural way for residents to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitofish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. The fish are ideal for backyard ponds, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They require no feeding, and care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine or other chemicals used for cleaning. Mosquitofish do not lay eggs and need no special environment for breeding.

Residents will only need a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive fish. Limited quantities of mosquitofish will be available, while supplies last.

Free mosquitofish are also available through September 18, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory, 1408 24th St. S.E. in Ruskin, through a partnership between Hillsborough County and the University of Florida facility.