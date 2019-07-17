If you are feeling patriotic and want some new clothes, then you should consider checking out Warhead Clothing Company. This veteran-owned and operated business opened in 2018 and provides high-quality, American, military-inspired apparel for all.

The Brandon-based company designs, creates and ships all of its apparel right here in the United States. Whether you are an active duty military member, a veteran, a former first responder or someone with pride in their military and country, this store is for you.

Warhead Clothing’s apparel catalog is regularly updated each month with new designs. The latest addition, mesh snapback hats bearing an American flag, was added in June. Customers do not need to have any membership or pay additional fees to access these new designs; they are available to everyone.

While its selection is currently limited to hats and T-shirts, after Warhead Clothing expands, more types of clothing will eventually be added later on, such as long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and jackets.

Derek Dawson, a retired sergeant who spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps, is the founder and owner of Warhead Clothing.

Dawson had not seen himself opening his own business at first, but, he said, “Once I got out and I started going back to school, I started taking business classes…at that point is when I was more serious about it.”

As for why he chose to sell patriotic and military-inspired clothes, Dawson said, “Well, I know that there are other companies out there that do it; with my eight years of military experience, I am very qualified in selling it. I’ve had no regrets in joining the military, I love the U.S. military, and I decided that if I was going to go into a field in apparel, I thought this would be the best field that I can do. I can bring clothing that I know military people would like.”

If you are a current or former member of the military, have family who are part of it or are simply patriotic, then you will want to give Warhead Clothing’s website a visit.

To order Warhead Clothing Company’s apparel or find more information, visit https://warheadclothingcompany.com/. You can also order by calling 833-200-7272. Be sure to also visit its Twitter page @CompanyWarhead.