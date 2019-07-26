Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I decided to become a teacher for a couple of different reasons. First of all, as a musician, being a music teacher provided me with an opportunity to do what I love every single day and to share my passion of music with students who have similar passions! Secondly, I chose to become a teacher because of the influence that my teachers had on me while I was growing up. I love having an opportunity to shine a little bit of light and happiness in the lives of the students around me. There is nothing more rewarding than making their day or encouraging them and building them up to become the leaders of our future!

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

As a teacher, one of my primary goals is to always leave a positive impact in the lives of my students. I never want them leaving my classroom feeling like they are not cared for, loved and respected. I want them to know that no matter what is going on in my personal life, they are important to me when they are speaking to me! I want them to see my positivity and happiness with life enough to inspire them to do and live the same way!

Do you have a hidden talent?

I actually used to decorate wedding cakes with my mom! Not a lot of people know that but I have a few tricks up my sleeves when it comes to baking and drawing figurines on cakes!

Do you have anything that would be a surprise to your students?

They would probably be surprised to know that I learned to drive a car on a stick shift Toyota Tacoma!

Do you have any hobbies?

I love cooking, baking and crocheting! I love anything artsy!

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

Think positive and positive things will happen!