During His ministry, Jesus performed more than 40 miracles, including healing the sick, changing the natural elements of nature and even raising people from the dead. A miracle is considered an event that occurs outside the bounds of natural law. Each month, we will take a closer look at one of His miracles to understand the depth of His love for us. Understanding the miracles of Jesus can change your life, and it all begins with believing through faith.

Back in biblical times, leprosy was considered a very serious disease with many social and religious implications. Lepers were considered unclean and were separated from others. The law required that a leper stay excluded from society. The leper described in Mark 1:40-45 breached this code by approaching Jesus, and Jesus violates it by touching the leper.

“A man with leprosy came to Him and begged Him on his knees, ‘If you are willing, you can make me clean.’ He reached out His hand and touched the man. ‘I am willing,’ He said. ‘Be clean!’ Immediately the leprosy left Him, and he was cleansed.”

This leper did not doubt his faith that Jesus’ power was absolute. He was determined to reach Him, despite the large crowd and despite his disease. Coming before Jesus was his only hope, so he did what was necessary to overcome his disadvantages. And Jesus heals him.

The leper broke social conventions and the law in his desperate attempt to get help. Regulations governing those suffering from leprosy required that they keep distant from those who were not afflicted, but this man came right up to Jesus and faithfully asked for help. In Leviticus 5:3, there’s a law forbidding anyone to touch a leper. But Jesus knows our hearts, not our afflictions.

What can we learn from this miracle? Jesus reached out and touched people with immeasurable love without uncertainty. He embraced the leper without hesitation. How long had it been since the leper felt the grasp of another hand? There had been no kiss, no hug, no handshake, no touch of another person all the years of his leprosy. This lonely outcast sought the embrace of his Savior.

The touch of Jesus was an outward sign of compassion in the heart of the Lord for this man as well as all of us—God’s children. It is all because of His incredible love for us that He reaches out to make contact with us, regardless of our uncleanly heart or soul.