Tampa Theatre will present its Eighth Annual BeerFest Fundraiser on Saturday, July 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is Ferris Brewer’s Day Off. The Tampa Theatre, Tampa’s beloved historic movie palace, is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

BeerFest 2019, presented by Beach Community Bank, is a fabulous event to attend. Not only are you helping to preserve a Tampa treasure, but you get to enjoy craft and local beers and snacks and samples from some of Tampa’s best independent restaurants.

According to Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre, “Like previous beer-soaked, tongue-in-cheek BeerFest events, Ferris Brewer’s Day Off is chaired by Tampa Theatre’s favorite partners in crime, Veronica Danko, owner of The Independent Bar and Cafe, and Michelle Baker.”

Witecki added, “Though the theme may seem silly, BeerFest’s purpose is most serious. The annual event benefits the historic landmark’s artistic, educational and community programs as well as its ongoing preservation.”

BeerFest, now in its eighth year, is one of Tampa Theatre’s preeminent events. With events such as Barley’s Angels, The Brews Brothers and Hop Gun, Tampa Theatre’s Annual BeerFest has raised nearly $100,000 for Tampa’s nonprofit movie palace since 2011.

BeerFest guests are invited to don their cheetah print vest and sneakers, dress as their favorite Ferris Bueller character or come in a costume inspired by the movie. Patrons must be 21 years and older to attend and must have a valid, government-issued ID to gain entry to the event.

There are a limited number of tickets available for the premium sampling which begins at 7 p.m. These tickets, sold in advance, are $65. Grand sampling tickets, which allow for entry at 8 p.m., are $40 if purchased in advance. Tampa Theatre members receive $5 off advance sale prices. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or by visiting www.Tampatheatre.org. Please note a convenience fee applies if purchased online.

The Tampa Theatre was built in 1926. The theatre is a protected landmark and one of America’s best-preserved movie palaces.

For more information, visit www.tampatheatre.org.