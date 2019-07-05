The Florida Orchestra’s nine-concert Raymond James Pops series features the best of popular music, from The Beatles to James Bond, performed by the premier and largest professional orchestra in Florida. Here are five can’t-miss pops concerts that kick off in the fall.

Revolution: The Beatles Experience (Friday-Saturday, October 4-6): Get a ticket to ride through the history of The Beatles as told through their hits and Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik’s arrangements using the original Abbey Road recordings. The concert will feature hundreds of rare photos along with top vocalists singing hits like Penny Lane, Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.

Holiday Pops (Friday-Sunday, December 13-15 with two matinees): Santa on the beach? Lighted palm trees? When you are longing for traditional holiday favorites, there is no place like The Florida Orchestra. It is a jolly good time for the whole family. Daniel Black conducts.

Lush Life: Ellington & Strayhorn (Friday and Saturday, January 10 & 11 with Saturday matinee): Fan fave Byron Stripling is back for the music and story of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, who collaborated on some of the most beloved jazz standards of all time including Take The A Train, Satin Doll and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

Music Of Bond: James Bond (Saturday & Sunday, February 8 & 9 with Saturday matinee): TFO Music Director Michael Francis brings his best Bond moves to conduct hits from more than 50 years of music. With soaring strings and bold brass, the themes of 007 are instantly thrilling and unforgettable.

Broadway: Sondheim & Lloyd Webber (Friday to Sunday, March 27-29): Honoring two giants of Broadway, this concert stars Hugh Panaro (Phantom), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte and Scarlett Strallen, in a program featuring favorites from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, West Side Story and more. Stuart Malina conducts.

Why subscribe? Because the orchestra tempts you with special perks. Save money. Get the best seats in the house. Be first in line for popular special concerts and the gala. Free ticket exchanges for flexibility…and much more.

Concert series are on sale now and single tickets are available on Monday, August 12 at floridaorchestra.org or 727-892-3337 and 800-662-7286.

TFO regularly performs at the Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.