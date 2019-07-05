Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Book Discussion

On Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom’s Page Turners will discuss Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love by Dani Shapiro.

In the spring of 2016, through a genealogy website to which she had whimsically submitted her DNA for analysis, Shapiro received the stunning news that her father was not her biological father. She woke up one morning and her entire history—the life she had lived—crumbled beneath her.

Inheritance is a book about secrets within families kept out of shame or self-protectiveness; secrets we keep from one another in the name of love. It is the story of a woman’s urgent quest to unlock the story of her own identity, a story that has been scrupulously hidden from her for more than 50 years.

A light dinner will be served. If you plan to attend, please contact Sheila Fishman at 833-7843 or gold17@verizon.net.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 708 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Tampa Liberty School To Hold Workshop For Children At Bell Shoals Baptist Church

From Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12, the Tampa Liberty School will hold a workshop for children ages 8-12 at the Bell Shoals Brandon Campus. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who teach children the founding principles of the United States and the importance of liberty.

The group hosts a weeklong workshop filled with kid-friendly activities that demonstrate that with freedom comes responsibility. The group teaches that our unalienable human rights come from God and that we must know what our rights are to be able to protect them.

Cost is $40 per child. For more information about the Tampa Liberty School, visit www.tampalibertyschool.org or contact Chris Shalosky at 857-6973. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tampa-liberty-school-summer-2019-tickets62407357085.

The Brandon Campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

Tennis For Fun Athletes Compete In Special Olympics Tennis Competition

Local Tennis For Fun athletes traveled to Orlando to compete in the State Special Olympics Tennis Competition on May 9-11. The event was held at the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona. Tennis For Fun had 31 athletes competing. It was the largest delegation in the state. The athletes competed in individual skills or match play singles. The levels of match play are Red Ball, Orange Ball, Green Ball and Yellow Ball.

Tennis For Fun is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes. It began in 2000 and is now at five locations in Hillsborough County. Area tennis facilities donate court time to the athletes. The clinics are held at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, HCC Tampa Tennis, FishHawk Trails, Tampa Palms Country Club and Davis Islands.

Tennis For Fun is run entirely by volunteers. For more information, call Judy at 417-3751. Visit www.tennisforfun.org.

FishHawk Wolves 10u Win Cap Classic Tournament

The 10u FishHawk Wolves of Ostingers Baseball Academy ended its season strong by winning the Cap Classic tournament in Orlando. The Wolves went out with an amazing 11 wins in a row including the six won at the Cap Classic. This was an exciting season for the Wolves who finished 29-10.

Thanks to Matt Dubose, Joey Chamberlain, Keith Freda and Jason Simmons who gave their time and attention to teach the boys character, hard work and teamwork.

South Shore Democratic Club August Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the August meeting, held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month; the next meeting is August 1.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and join the general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Join fellow Democrats, Liberals, Progressives and Independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party. All Democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.