The Kyrie Center For Body, Mind & Spirit Welcomes Grandmaster Ashida Kim

The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit is honored to receive Grandmaster Ashida Kim as a guest Master Speaker at its Evening with the Masters event to be held on Friday, July 19. Grandmaster Kim is an internationally renowned martial arts expert who teaches and lectures on Ninjutsu, the Invisible Fist, around the world. He is the author of The Invisible Ninja, Iron Body Ninja, Ninja Mind Control and many other books, which are available at www.dojopress.com.

In 2009, Grandmaster Kim was inducted into the USKA Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Grandmaster of the Year. In addition to teaching, both at his own Dojo and on contract to other schools, he sometimes accepts private students, yet is virtually unknown to any but his closest allies, simply because he does not boast or brag of these accomplishments as he is much too busy participating in the glorious adventure that is his life.

For more information call Shihan Lynn Montana Freemãn at 267-474-4717. The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit is located at 101 South St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.

Bloomingdale High School Student Awarded Outstanding Swimmer

Isabella Manera has been awarded the Henry Hicks Memorial Award for Outstanding Swimmer by the Hillsborough County School Board. This honor goes to just one high school swimmer in Hillsborough County.

Manera has lettered in swimming all three years on the team, also qualifying for regionals every year in her best event, the 100m breaststroke. She earned Rookie of the Year as a freshman, then Outstanding Sophomore and this year Manera was named MVP of the team.

Manera has also been a standout student in the classroom, earning a 5.28 weighted GPA in spite of a rigorous course load including honors, AP and dual enrollment classes. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. With an interest in animals and a desire to pursue veterinary school after college, Manera is a ‘puppy-raiser’ for Southeastern Guide Dogs and also volunteers at a local veterinary clinic.

Manera stated, “It has been a great honor to receive the Henry Hicks Memorial Award, and I am thankful for my coaches and teammates who have made swimming at Bloomingdale High School so rewarding.”

TOPSoccer Registration Takes Place In August

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities. It is organized by youth soccer association volunteers. The program is designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl age 5 and up who has a mental or physical disability.

The goal is to enable young athletes with disabilities to become valued and successful members of Florida Youth Soccer and the US Youth Soccer family.

The program is a ‘relaxed format.’ No practices or keeping score. No standings; games are just fun. There is no cost for the families; the program is corporate and individually sponsored.

The West Florida Flames Soccer League (WFFSL and formerly BAYSL) has sponsored and hosted TOPSoccer since 1996. This season begins at the WFFSL fields on Saturday, September 7 at 9 a.m. and will run through November 16.

Registration takes place at the WFFSL clubhouse, 3104 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon on Friday, August 9 (6-7:30 p.m.); Saturday, August 10 (9-11 a.m.); Friday, August 16 (6-7:30 p.m.); and Saturday, August 17 (9-11 a.m.).

All players must show a copy of their IEP at registration.

Adult volunteer coaches and high school students interested in community service hours are welcome.

For more information, contact Ken Muzyk at 657-5271 or Fred Englehardt at brandontops@aol.com. Visit www.facebook.com/BrandonTOPSoccer for updates.

Fall Season Sign-Ups Are Underway At Pinecrest Little League

Pinecrest Little League (PLL) welcomes all children ages 4 to 16 to play baseball and softball this fall season. PLL is enjoying robust growth due in part to a resurgence of Little League’s popularity as well as Pinecrest’s strong volunteer base committed to making recreational and competitive baseball/softball fun and financially accessible for all kids.

PLL invites all children to play baseball and softball, exercising competitive team spirit in a wholesome environment. Every child can learn the game, improve his or her skills and grow in character and confidence at PLL.

Early registration cost is $60 per player. After July 14, the registration fee will increase to $75. For more information on how to sign up, visit www.pinecrestlittleleague.org or call 473-2516. Pinecrest baseball fields are located at 9312 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia.