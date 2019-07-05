By Jasmine Haroun

The 12th Annual Summer Circus Spectacular is back in town. From now through Saturday, August 3, The Circus Arts Conservatory & The Ringling. are offering tickets to its Summer Spectacular show that will be showcasing “some of the finest circus artists from around the world.” The show is tailored to all-ages and promises to be a fun-filled family event.

The annual event is held at the Historic Asolo Theater on the grounds of The Ringling, located at 5401 Bay Shore Rd. in Sarasota. It includes a variety of exciting acts—some that will leave audiences on the edge of their chairs.

“Each year our Summer Circus Spectacular has grown in attendance and thrills and we are confident this year will continue to break new ground,” said CAC founder and president/CEO Pedro Reis.

The event will be held during two showings on Tuesday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. plus on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., each show only an hour long. Tickets are $16 dollars for an adult ticket and $12 for child admission (ages 12 years and under).

After the show, members who purchased a ticket are welcome to visit the Circus Museum for only five dollars, as long as a ticket is shown. According to its website, The Ringling grounds, now also known as the State Art Museum of Florida is home to one of the preeminent art and cultural collections in the United States. Its story began nearly a century ago, with the circus impresario and his beloved wife’s shared love for Sarasota, Italy and art. So, not only will the audience members get a dazzling show, but afterward, they will have the chance to see the history behind the circus.

Last year, the lineup included tango dancers, aerialists, clowns, balancing acts and many more enticing acts, and this year’s show is just as exciting. The entire cast is performing to “delight and engage” their audiences.

For more information about the circus or if you would like to purchase tickets, please visit Ringling.org or call 941-360-7399.