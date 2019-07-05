The Florida State Senate is the upper chamber of the Florida State Legislature. The state of Florida has 40 state senators. The areas are known as districts. Locally, we are represented by three.

Senate District 21 is represented by State Senator and President of the Senate Bill Galvano. District 21 covers portions of Hillsborough County south of Plant City and all of Manatee County.

Senator Galvano’s office is located at 1023 Manatee Ave. W., Ste. 201 in Bradenton. The office number is 941-741-3401 and his email is Galvano.bill.web@FLSenate.gov.

Senator Galvano said, “We are happy to work with our constituents on any challenges they are facing with regard to local, state or federal government. If we cannot help, we will put you in touch with someone who can.”

Senator Galvano added, “During my term as Senate President, I have a full-time staff in Tallahassee who focus on our legislative policy and budget goals. This allows our district office to focus almost solely on constituent services.”

When the legislature is not in session, Senator Galvano divides his time between his district office and his law office.

Senate District 20 is represented by State Senator Tom Lee. District 20 covers Northeast Hillsborough (including Brandon), Southeast Pasco and Northwest Polk Counties.

Senator Lee’s office is located at 915 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can reach Senator Lee by calling 653-7061 or emailing lee.tom.web@flsenate.gov. His local legislative aides are Melonie Hoyt and Natalie Brown.

Senator Lee said, “I find it helpful to hear from constituents about specific issues. Sometimes a problem can be solved with a call to one of our state agencies, but other times we have to look to the legislative process for solutions.”

Senator Lee added, “My office serves as a liaison between our constituents and state agencies. Sometimes state agencies can be difficult to navigate.”

When Senator Lee is not in Tallahassee, he works as Vice President of Sabal Homes, spends time with his family and serves on several boards.

Senate District 19 is represented by State Senator Darryl Rouson. District 19 covers Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. It includes Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach and parts of Seffner, Mango and Ruskin.

Senator Rouson’s main office is in St. Petersburg. However, he does have mobile office hours in Riverview at the Winthrop Town Centre and in Ybor City at the Cuban Club. The St. Petersburg office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Riverview and Ybor City offices are by appointment only. To set an appointment, please call 727-822-6828.

Senator Rouson’s legislative aides are Jason Holloway, Tennille Moore and Elise Minkoff.

Senator Rouson said, “As your Senator, I am here to represent your interests in Tallahassee during the annual legislative session.”

Senator Rouson added, “We can help with issues regarding state agencies such as the Department of Transportation or Department of Health. We can file legislation to change state laws and bring appropriations back for projects in the district.”

When the legislature is not in session, Senator Rouson works as an attorney for the Rubenstein Law Group.

You can access current information by visiting www.flsenate.gov.