The Running Of The Bulls 5K Discounted During Summer

The Running of the Bulls 5K is offering a $10 off summer registration discount. The Running of the Bulls 5K will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K is hosted by the Bloomingdale Band Boosters and benefits the Bloomingdale High School Band and athletic teams.

One hundred percent of each race registration goes directly to the school. Local businesses sponsor the race to cover all expenses. Each registrant receives a race shirt and finishers receive medals. Runners and walkers are welcome.

You can register now through August for only $20 at https://fitniche.com/event/running-of-the-bulls-5K/.

DAV RecruitMilitary Tampa Veterans Job Fair

On Thursday, July 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Tampa area. This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

In 2018, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring events across the United States with nearly 6,750 exhibitors engaging with more 32,000 military-trained job candidates.

“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMiltiary.

The Job Fair will take place at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

Visit http://bit.ly/Tampa071819 for event registration and exhibitor information.

FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball Tryouts

If you are looking for a quality travel ball program that is professionally run with an outstanding coaching staff to help develop your player to their full potential, FishHawk Wolves Baseball Club and Ostingers Baseball Academy will be conducting tryouts for the Fall 2019 Season.

Play for the Nationally Ranked premier travel ball program in Central Florida. Our Wolves 8U-12U and Ostingers 13U-14U teams are extremely competitive, learn and play baseball the right way under the Director of Baseball, Jim Osting.

The program offers Wolves teams from 8u12u and Ostingers teams at 13u and 14u. Under direction of Coach Jimmy Osting, his coaching staff of former professional and college level playing experience is second to none. This is a proven travel ball organization that plays at the highest level and prepares your player for the next level not only on the field but also off the field in daily life.

Tryouts will be held at FishHawk Sports Complex located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please visit www.fhwolves.com to register for tryouts or to learn more about the program or times of tryouts. For specific questions, please email gstallings@fhwolves.com.