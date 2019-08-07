This summer, Riverview student Claudia Bushnell joined outstanding elementary and middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington DC.

The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of Envision’s programs, which enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Bushnell was nominated by her fourth grade teacher, Ms. McCray, from Summerfield Crossing Elementary. Currently, she is an honor student at Roland Park K-8 Magnet School. She is a member of a book club, plays the violin and served peer assistance in writing.

What she enjoyed most about the conference was learning how to be a leader not only in her community but also around the world.

Bushnell said, “I felt grateful to have the opportunity to travel to Washington DC to see how our government works first-hand and create friendships with a group of kids that I can relate to.” In addition to that, she was nominated by fellow scholars to serve as president of their group and representing them during some of the presentations.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited that Claudia has met, worked and collaborated with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision.

“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.”

At Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape. For more information, visit www.envisionexperience.com.