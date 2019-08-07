Calling all ladies and little ladies—you are invited to St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) annual Ladies Tea and Entertainment. The event will be held at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits the SVdP food pantry and financial assistance program. The SVdP is a nonprofit Catholic organization inspired by gospel values and operated by volunteers. The organization is divided up by conferences, and the local pantry is located at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview.

Every month, the food pantry assists more than 140 families with food and provides about $3,000 in finances to help struggling families pay rent and utilities. While generous parishioners donate most of the funds, the Ladies Tea is the only fundraiser held in support of the pantry.

Ladies can sip on tasty teas and feast on tea sandwiches, scones and desserts all while supporting a worthy cause.

Bridget Wray, the president of the St. Stephen SVdP pantry, said, “Each week we feel we are God’s hands, eyes and ears serving His people. Each person and family has a story, and it is a gift to be able to listen to them and to give whatever we can to make their lives a little bit easier.”

During a fashion show, guests will be invited to decorate their own flowered headbands, modeling their creations in a parade. The fashion show will be presented by BonWorth, America’s Mother Daughter Store.

Hostesses are needed for tables of eight and are responsible for decorating a themed table with personal dishes or paper products. Tea attendees can serve as hostesses and invite friends to their table or join the fun at someone else’s table.

The cost is only $18 per person, with all the proceeds going toward the SVdP pantry, and any additional monetary donations beyond the ticket price are gladly accepted. Also, the pantry asks that those in attendance also donate laundry soap in addition to their ticket price.

Wray concluded, “We are all called to help one another when someone is in need, and the Ministry allows us to do what God calls us to do.”

For reservations, please call Pam Liguori at 545-7856 or PCL1522@aol.com. The Family Life Center is located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.