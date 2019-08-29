Coworking is picking up momentum in recent years with the dawn of the freelancer, remote worker and the popularity of the entrepreneur. Businesses are starting up at a rapid pace, and because of that they need someplace to work. CoWork Landing brings all the resources that you and your other colleagues have to offer into one cohesive workspace. It is an effective and powerful small business resource.

Studies show that approximately 55 percent of people who cowork feel more like a part of their community and 80 percent are happier since joining a coworking space.

Over the last three years, CoWork Landing Brandon has proudly supported the growth of more than 35 businesses. Boasting five offices, four dedicated desks and countless other shared workspace opportunities, CoWork Landing is excited to be at the forefront of the continued growth in the Brandon area.

Owner Shannon Carlton started CoWork Landing because she firmly believes that small businesses are changing our community and the world. She wanted to be a part of that by giving local small business a flexible and affordable way to have an ‘office.’

CoWork Landing offers flexible, convenient and professional work environment that encourages productivity, necessary separation and balance between work and life that many people require, as well as positive social interaction.

To celebrate its third year, CoWork Landing is hosting an ‘ask-the-expert’ week with free coworking from Monday to Friday, September 9-13. Starting at 9 a.m. each morning, experts will share 30 minutes of training followed by a day of coworking and answering your questions.

Topics covered will be 2020 Marketing Trends, Profit First training, HR Department of One, the use of content writing to bring value to your clients and start your business the right way with a business attorney.

CoWork Landing Brandon is located at 522 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511. For information or a tour, call Carlton at 924-4679. Visit www.coworklandingbrandon.com or at facebook.com/coworklandingbrandon for live ‘hat chats’ where she shares live business tips every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.