Hope Chiropractic Wellness Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting

Come out and celebrate Hope Chiropractic Wellness Center’s ribbon-cutting on Friday, September 20 at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Hope Chiropractic has been serving the Brandon community for almost 10 years. While the practice offers a variety of supportive care such as massage therapy, spinal decompression and rehab, Chiropractic adjustments are the most essential part of your care.

Aches and pains are signs that your body is not working right. Our nervous system works a lot better when our spine is in proper alignment. Your brain, spinal cord and nerves control how your body works. Physical, chemical or emotional stresses produce a defensive posture.

A thorough exam helps the doctors find misaligned vertebrae. Applying a precise force (adjustment) to stuck spinal joints helps the body right itself. Adjustments can be done using instruments, a special ‘drop’ table or the doctor’s hands. Health usually returns as repeated visits restore nervous system integrity.

Hope Chiropractic is located at 1113 Professional Park Dr. in Brandon. Call 381-3880 or visit www.hopechiro.com.

Tampa Rejuvenation Provides Latest In Weight Loss And More

Tampa Rejuvenation has been bringing health and wellness to the Tampa Bay community for over 14 years. It provides the latest in weight loss, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, sexual health and noninvasive aesthetics.

CoolSculpting is a safe and effective way to eliminate fat cells for good. Utilizing state-of-the-art cooling technology, CoolSculpting is able to target problem areas that do not respond well to diet and exercise.

FDA-cleared in 2010 and with over four million treatments performed worldwide, CoolSculpting is the leader in noninvasive fat reduction. This technology can even be strategically used to improve overall body shape by smoothing out fat pockets and reducing the volume of fat cells in the treatment area.

At Tampa Rejuvenation a consultant and certified technician will work with each patient to determine their goals and expectations, creating a customized treatment plan to meet each patient’s desires.

Tampa Rejuvenation is located in Brandon at 1155 Nikki View Dr. For a free consultation, contact the Brandon location at 537-3800. For other Bay area locations, call 888-865-8370. Visit www.tamparejuvenation.com.

Oasis Senior Advisors Help Find Assisted Living Options

Do you have a senior who is living alone and should not be, or does not want to? There are many options for assisted living communities, but it can be stressful and time consuming to deal with.

Oasis Senior Advisors is a free service to seniors and their families to help the senior find the right place to thrive.

Oasis Senior Advisors have in-depth knowledge of assisted living communities (ALFs) in your neighborhood and will be with you every step of the way to help you find the right community for the senior to live and grow.

Getting older does not mean you have to stop living. If you are thinking of moving, resources are available to help you find everything you need from attorneys, to packers to movers, to a new place no matter where you want to go.

Please call 468-6362 or email aahtes@YourOasisAdvisor.com for more information.

Brandon Honda Opens New Express Lube Center In Major Expansion

Brandon Honda has recently opened its new Honda Certified Express Lube Center, adding 10 express service bays, lifts, a personalized tire installation team and eight service advisor stations to double the size and volume of its original service department.

It has also added 15 additional Honda factory-trained technicians to halve customer wait times. Customers stopping by for routine maintenance services will find that an oil change only takes a little over an hour, including wash, and is priced up to $30 less than discount service centers.

“We designed and opened an entirely new service lane, dedicated solely to busy customers who only need routine oil, brake, battery and tire services,” said Neil Cann, service director. “The Express Lube bays offer high quality oil, brake, battery and tire services with faster, more efficient turnaround times for customers on the run.”

Brandon Honda is a Morgan Auto Group (www.morganautogroup.com) dealership. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa.

The service department is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.brandonhonda.com.