A local housecleaning company wants to do even more for cancer patients in 2019. For the past three years, Custom Cleanups, LLC, a locally owned residential cleaning company, has donated its services to 33 cancer patients, totaling 63 cleanings valued at $9,450, through its partnership with nonprofit Cleaning For A Reason.

During 2019, owner Jacky Costello will be bringing heightened awareness of the cause to the area by taking on more charitable cleans. The goal is to help more households—women, men and children—facing a cancer diagnosis.

“I am a cancer survivor and understand the importance of a clean home,” stated Costello. “I’m honored to give cancer patients a clean, healthy home so they can focus on their health and family.”

Costello understands that cancer patients need to focus on their battle with cancer, not on their homes. Through partnership with Cleaning For A Reason, Custom Cleanups works with cancer patients to clean at least three homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Lithia, Riverview, Valrico and Brandon.

Launched in 2014, Custom Cleanups motto is that ‘Every company is different. Every client is special.’ Services range from one-time deep cleanings to weekly, biweekly and monthly cleanings as well as move in/move out cleans. Custom Cleanups was recognized in 2019 as a Top 100 Cleaning For A Reason Partner in 2018 for most cancer patients served.

Cleaning For A Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free housecleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $11 million in services, helping more than 35,000 cancer patients.

In 2017, Cleaning For A Reason was adopted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, joining the ISSA Charities arm.

To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, visit cleaningforareason.org.

For more information on Custom Cleanups, please the website at visit www.customcleanups.com.