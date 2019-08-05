Not Your Normal Entertainment will present Into The Woods over two weekends in August. Shows will be presented on Friday, August 16 and 23 at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, August 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The shows will be held at The Portico located at 1001 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nyneshows.com. The cost is $25 for premium seats, $20 for General Admission and $15 for students with valid student ID and Children under 12. Tickets sold at the door will be approximately $7 more.

Into The Woods is a Tony Award winning production. The show features everyone’s favorite storybook characters. They are brought together for a timeless, yet relevant show. This a modern classic.

The story follows a Baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give him milk. The Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse. They set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish ultimately comes true but with disastrous consequences.

Joseph Scarbrough with Not Your Normal Entertainment said, “After doing some controversial shows, we have decided to tackle a musical theatre classic with Into The Woods.”

Scarbrough added, “Everyone does Into The Woods. Our production is using the alternate two-day wolf version as well as a rare duet between the Witch and Rapunzel.”

The Not Your Normal Entertainment version is good for all ages.

“The theme of the show is be careful what you wish for. Our cast has children in it exploring familiar fairy tales,” said Scarbrough.

The Not Your Normal Entertainment production of Into The Woods is accompanied by a 16 piece orchestra. There are 20 in the cast ranging in age from 13 to 60 years old.

Not Your Normal Entertainment will announce its 2020 season in September.

“We will have some majorly exciting shows to announce. We will also focus on our Holiday Carolers, new holiday A cappella group and the community chorus participation at Disney’s Candlelight Processional,” said Scarbrough.

For more information, please visit www.nyneshows.com or call 356-8067.