Plant City Entertainment will present the second show of its 2019-2020 season over two weekends in August. Plant City Entertainment will bring to life the 2009 Tony Award winner for Best Play, God of Carnage.

God of Carnage will be presented on Friday, August 9 and 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday, August 10 and 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. Plant City Entertainment is offering an Opening Night Special of two tickets for $30. Adult tickets are $20, Seniors (60 and older) are $18 and students 17 and under are $18.

God of Carnage is directed by April Golombek.

According to Golombek, “This show tells the story of two couples who are meeting for the first time to discuss their sons getting into a fight. It starts off with everyone playing nice. It ends, well…not so nice. There is a line that one of them says, ‘How many parents standing up for their children become infantile themselves?’ It is so true. As a parent, you always want to think you will do the right thing if this sort of situation occurs, but to quote another line, ‘What do we know?'”

The show is best for children over 13 due to language.

“The show was selected because while it truly touches a lot of people in various ways, it is also insanely funny. You see yourself on that stage during the show,” said Golombek.

Tickets to God of Carnage can be purchased online by visiting www.pceshows.com. There is a $1 service fee for purchasing online.

The 2019-2020 season for Plant City Entertainment began with Curtains.

Golombek said, “We have shifted a bit in our timeline. This season has some really true to life stories, great comedies and a couple of fun musicals that audiences will really love. We are thrilled to share it all.

Plant City Entertainment began as Plant City Community Theatre in 1980. When it was incorporated in 1994, it became Plant City Entertainment. They have been providing excellent community theatre ever since.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City. If you would like more information, please visit the website at www.pceshows.com.